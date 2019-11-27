Toronto's rock and roll photo gallery Analogue Gallery turns 10

× Expand Jenna Hum Billie Eilish

Analogue Gallery – Toronto’s gallery dedicated to music photography – is celebrating its 10th birthday in the most fitting way possible – with the launch of its biggest Sound Image competition yet.

Analogue owner Lucia Graca Remedios started the competition/gallery showcase to platform emerging artists (many of whom have also had their photos published in the pages of NOW over the years).

“I started Sound Image a year after the gallery opened to create a platform for young photographers to get their work seen by the industry and our clients,” she says. “I’m proud that it’s been so successful in not only showcasing young talent, but it has also brought the photography community in this city together.”

The show will kick off with a 10th anniversary/Sound Image launch party from 6-10 pm on Thursday (November 28) and the gallery will continue until Sunday (December 1), featuring photos of Jessie Reyez, Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neil Young and others by photographers including Vanessa Heins, Jenna Hum, Bobby Singh, Roger Cullman, Brandon Newfield and more. Find the full list here.

× Expand Cassandra Popescu Cyndi Lauper

The winners will be announced at the launch party by judges Indie 88’s Josie Dye, Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning and long-time rock and roll photographer Patrick Harbron.

For Graca Remedios, it's a chance to survey the impact of Analogue, but also chart how music photography has changed over the last decade.

"For photographers, the industry has become both more accessible and inaccessible in almost equal measure," she says. "Digital cameras and phone cameras have evolved to the point where basically anyone can take decent quality shots of shows and sharing photos is super easy. The flip side to this is that bands and labels are becoming increasingly restrictive with media release agreements and sometimes even media bans.

"With the evolution of social media it's harder to control where your photographs get used and making sure you get photo credit is a constant battle, and this is causing a bit of a return to film photography. Kind of like how streaming has caused an increase in vinyl sales. People still want to feel that the music they love, and the photos they love, are special and unique to them.

"It's a funny and sometimes frustrating time to be a music photographer, but I'm sure every generation of photographers has felt that way for different reasons."

Have a look at a few more of the Sound Image finalists below:

× Expand Andrew Palmer Jessie Reyez & Daniel Caesar

× Expand Brandon Newfield Lil Yachty

× Expand Kylee Winn July Talk

× Expand Ryan Bolton Yeah Yeah Yeahs

× Expand Vanessa Heins

Thursday-Sunday (November 28-December 1) at Analogue Gallery (163 Sterling Road, unit 189), 11 am-7 pm. analoguegallery.com.

@trapunski