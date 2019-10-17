The best weekend events in Toronto: October 18-20

Shura

The British pop musician, last seen onstage in Toronto opening for M83, has survived the internet hype machine, left the major label world, signed to indie Secretly Canadian and put out a summery and solid second album. Forevher is a warm, heady record about queer love that’s full of gorgeous melodies and gentle funk rhythms. Now she gets a proper headlining show. With Hannah Cohen.

October 20. Horseshoe. 370 Queen West. Doors 8 pm. $26.05. ticketweb.ca.

Almighty Voice And His Wife

Jani Lauzon directs Daniel David Moses’s play, the first Indigenous production mounted by Soulpepper.

October 17-November 10. 8 pm. $38-$98. Young Centre. soulpepper.ca.

Reelworld Film Festival

For the first time, 100 per cent of the festival's programming is created by Canadian BIPOC filmmakers, whose works explore the nuances of "home."

October 17-21. Various venues. $12-$20, festival passes $50-$90, some free events. reelworld.ca.

Red Bull Festival

Jessie Reyez and Mor Mor headline this set of one-off curated shows.

October 17-21. Winter Garden Theatre. $15-$50. redbull.ca/festivals.

Toronto After Dark Film Festival

Get ready for Halloween at the 14th annual showcase of new horror, sci-fi and action movies.

October 17-25. Scotiabank Theatre. $12-$14, all-access pass from $159. torontoafterdark.com.

The Enlightened Feast

Feminist Indigenous and settler chefs cook as author Sheila Heti chats with Anthony Bourdain collaborator Laurie Woolever.

October 18. Gardiner Museum. 6-10 pm. $125. gardinermusuem.on.ca.

Tegan & Sara

Twin-sister songwriters hit the Winter Garden on a book and album release tour.

October 18-19. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $50.50-$100.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Orville Peck

Last week's masked cover star plays a sold-out club gig before upsizing to Danforth Music Hall in December.

October 18. Lee's Palace. Doors 8:30 pm. Sold out. ticketfly.com.

Secret Path Live

Buffy Sainte-Marie, July Talk, Sam Roberts, Tanya Tagaq and others take part in a benefit concert or the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, which supports Indigenous reconciliation efforts across Canada.

October 19. Roy Thomson Hall. 8 pm. From $75. roythomsonhall.com.

X Avant XIV Music Festival: Forward Together

Del Cowie moderates a panel discussion at the Music Gallery as part of the experimental music fest.

October 20. 6 pm. Free. 918 Bathurst. musicgallery.org.

