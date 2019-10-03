The best weekend events in Toronto: October 4-6

× Expand Dahlia Katz The Flick Streetcar Crowsnest

The Flick

A couple of years ago, Mitchell Cushman and Outside the March transformed Crow’s Theatre’s mainspace into an English forest for Jerusalem. Now Cushman, OtM and Crow’s are turning the same space into a classic one-screen movie theatre, where three ushers – played by Durae McFarlane (left), Amy Keating and Colin Doyle – while away the time working for minimum wage. Annie Baker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is one of the most anticipated productions of the season. And while the running time – around three hours – seems daunting, Baker’s deceptively simple dialogue will definitely entertain, as it did in earlier local productions of John and The Aliens, the latter directed by Cushman.

Previews from October 6, runs October 10 to 27 at Streetcar Crowsnest. 345 Carlaw. 7:30 pm, some 2 pm matinees. $30-$55. crowstheatre.com.

AluCine

Latin film and media arts fest kicks off with a shorts program at the AGO.

October 3-6. Various venues. $8-$20. alucinefestival.com.

The Garrison turns 10

Hot Garbage, Peeling, Casper Skulls and more play the Dundas West live venue's birthday weekend.

October 3-5. The Garrison. Doors 8 pm. Free. garrisontoronto.com.

The Heidi Chronicles

It’s closing weekend for Alumnae Theatre’s production of Wendy Wasserstein’s decades-spanning play, starring Breanna Dillon in the title role.

October 4 & 5. 8 pm. $25. 416-364-4170.

Toronto Food Film Fest

Jesse Zigelstein’s sharp indie dramedy Nose To Tail screens at the city's only food-themed film festival.

October 4-5. Royal Cinema and other venues. $10-$60. torontofoodfilmfest.com.

Fall Art Festival

Month-long public art show kicks off with a street fair in the Yonge and St. Clair area.

October 5. 11 am-6 pm. yongestclair.ca.

Nuit Blanche

All-night art fest takes over downtown, Scarborough and other locations. Check out our Nuit Blanche coverage here.

October 5. 7 pm to 7 am. Free. nbto.com.

Bon Iver, Feist

Justin Vernon-fronted electronic folk band embark on their biggest tour to date.

October 6. Scotiabank Arena. 7:30 pm. ticketmaster.ca.

@nowtoronto