The best weekend events in Toronto: September 27-29

Abbey Road’s 50th ­anniversary

On September 26, 1969 a few lovable lads from Liverpool walked across a zebra crossing to their recording studio in London and recorded a little album called Abbey Road. Now, 50 years later, Toronto’s Art of Time Ensemble is re-imagining and recreating the influential Beatles classic over three nights at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre. The group, which is known for bridging pop, jazz and classical, will be joined by four guest singers: Andy Maize (Skydiggers), Jeremy Fisher, Craig Northey (of cult favourite Odds) and Jason Plumb (of the Waltons). They’ll come together to bring new life to those silver hammers, octopus’s gardens and bathroom windows with original arrangements and the group’s unique theatricality.

Thursday-Saturday (September 26-28) at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre. 8 pm. $25-$64. artoftimeensemble.com

Global Climate Strike

Hit the streets and force our complacent political leaders to take action at the largest march of its kind the city has seen for some time. Here are five reasons you should go.

September 27. Queen's Park at 11 am. Concert at 2 pm. tinyurl.com/September27to.

Thom Yorke

The Radiohead singer returns to town in support of his latest solo project backed by Tarik Berri and longtime producer Nigel Godrich.

September 27. Scotiabank Arena. 8 pm. $39 & up. ticketmaster.ca.

Jaipur Literature Festival

Global lit fest’s inaugural local edition features André Aciman, Pico Iyer and MG Vassanji.

September 27-29. The Distillery District. $10, opening gala $150. jlflitfest.org/toronto.

Jia Tolentino

The New Yorker essayist discusses her Trick Mirror book at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.

September 28. 1 pm. $11.50. ­hotdocscinema.ca.

Daniel Caesar, Koffee, Charlotte Day Wilson

The Toronto R&B star plays two shows with a pair of buzzy opening acts.

September 28-29. Budweiser Stage. Doors 6 pm. $25-$59.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Ontario Science Centre turns 50

The museum marks a milestone with two days of events, including Director X’s massive environmental installations.

September 28-29.10 am-5 pm. Free. 416-696-1000.

Cannabis Living Expo

The cannabis industry exposition takes over the International Centre.

September 28-29. 10 am-6 pm. $20-$35. cannabislivingexpo.com.

