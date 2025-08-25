‘This is crazy,’ FAN EXPO criticized by Toronto attendees for reportedly selling AI artwork

FAN EXPO Canada is facing backlash for allegedly selling AI-generated artwork at the convention in Toronto over the weekend.

The annual convention, which took over the Metro Convention Centre from Aug. 21-24, sees thousands of cosplayers and comic fans gather to celebrate gaming, anime and fan culture, while meeting celebrities and enjoying various activations.

Artist Alley, which is typically a highlight for fans who want to support local illustrators and creators, has long been considered a staple of the convention. But this year, some attendees are speaking out online about the inclusion of AI artwork in the alley and how that undermines opportunities for independent artists.

One social media user claimed that as many as a quarter of the booths in Artist Alley were selling AI art, and voiced her frustrations online.

“Artist Alley, my favourite part of the conventions… I love supporting local artists. So, explain to me why… about a quarter of the booths were all AI art,” she said in a TikTok video.

“Are you telling me FAN EXPO can’t put in a stupid little clause because I know there are so many artists who did not get a booth at FAN EXPO, to only be replaced by AI art?! That’s disgusting.”

The creator then shows examples of artwork she believes to be AI before doubling down on her claim.

“I’m not even joking with you, one-quarter of the booths were AI art.”

Now Toronto has reached out to FAN EXPO Canada for a comment to verify the claims but has not received a response as of publication.

FAN EXPO Canada has not publicly stated policy on the sale of AI-generated art, leaving it unclear if vendors are allowed to sell it.

Other TikTok users flooded the comments with similar frustrations about the use of AI at the convention.

“Note that Fan Expo is a corporate for-profit convention. Ones like Anime North are actually fan cons that are non-profit. Which is also why they allowed that Bell AI picture booth. Care more about the cheque than the actual fans,” a user said.

“The AI art thing is crazyyyy I was gonna come from Montreal I’m so glad I ended up not going bye,” another user commented.

Some social media users were shocked to hear reports of AI art being sold.

“They don’t care to check people if it’s AI 😩 and they oversell tickets like crazy.”

“THEY WERE AI??? Omg??? This is crazy unbelievable,” a user said.

And one user even echoed concerns about how it impacts working artists.

“AI is so terrible, I feel so bad for the artists with great talent that never got chosen cause FAN EXPO doesn’t care about artists aside from money.”

Attendees also raised alarms about the sheer volume of people, some saying the overcrowding reached “dangerous levels” that would have made it nearly impossible to exit safely in an emergency.

The frustrations at FAN EXPO echo a wider debate about AI use happening in Toronto’s creative community.

Last December, the Town of York Historical Society issued a public apology after backlash over AI-generated greeting cards being sold at a holiday market.

The cards, created by Vintage Village owner Dylan Hachey using ChatGPT and Photoshop, were clearly labelled as AI, but organizers later admitted the decision to include them was “a misstep,” pledging to support only human-made art going forward.