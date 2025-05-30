From vibrant festivals to a one-man musical, here are some events to hit up in Toronto this June

June is heating up in Toronto, and the city is ready to sizzle with a lineup of events that promise to turn up the heat on your summer plans.

From vibrant festivals to one-of-a-kind movie nights, this month is bursting with opportunities to soak in the sunshine and experience the city’s hottest happenings.

Whether you’re craving outstanding artwork, nostalgic performances, or a swanky night at the museum, we’ve rounded up some events that should absolutely be on your radar.

Here are 10 unique events you should check out this June.

ARTS, MEDIA & DESIGN

Reel Drag: Scooby Doo

Date: June 7

Location: Fox Theatre

Admission: Starting at $22.12

Jinkies! Scooby Doo and the Mystery Crew are headed to the big screen, but in the most fabulous style!

Hop into the Mystery Machine and head over to the Fox Theatre for the ultimate spooktacular showing of the 2002 cult classic film Scooby-Doo, where the iconic gang must crack the case of a series of eerie paranormal incidents at an ultra-hip Spring Break hot spot.

Hosted by Toronto drag queen VaJayJay Abrams and special guest Rosie, this night marks the return of Fox Theatre’s Reel Drag screening series and will feature an extraordinary pre-show performance!

Wicked Sing-Along

Date: June 8

Location: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Admission: $15

Ready to defy gravity? Sing your heart out to the iconic soundtrack at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema’s Wicked Sing-Along!

Revel in the hijinks of foes-turned-friends Elphaba, the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch as they navigate the enchanting Shiz University in the Land of Oz in the 2024 screen adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. The film will be played with captions, so you can ensure to hit every note and lyric as you belt out catchy, spell-binding songs!

This screening is also a part of Hot Docs’ Pride Projected series, a month-long celebration filled with must-see documentaries, special events and screenings!

CULTURE & HERITAGE

Curatorial Tours: In Her Own Words

Date: June 28

Location: Museum of Toronto

Admission: Free

Celebrate HERstory at this powerful Museum of Toronto exhibit that brings women of the past and present to the forefront of the city.

At In Her Own Words, dive into The 52, which displays stories of women who transformed Toronto through photos, artifacts & monologues. On this day, the curatorial tour welcomes Cheri DiNovo, a former provincial politician who passed the most pro-2SLGBTQI+ bills in Ontario’s history.

At this exhibition, visitors will learn about the plights, memories and successes of these women as you dive deep into a free local history lesson. Additionally, there will also be time for questions and conversations.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS:

imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival

Date: June 3 to 15

Location: TIFF Lightbox

Admission: Starting at $10

Lights, camera, action! The world’s largest presentation of Indigenous film and media arts is back for another year!

The show must go on at TIFF Lightbox, where the 25th anniversary of the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival will feature screenings of Indigenous-made films, a free digital and interactive arcade, art exhibitions, industry workshops, DJ dance parties, and so much more! From feature films to shorts, there will be more than 100 outstanding screenings to choose from.

Luminato Festival

Date: June 4 to 22

Location: Harbourfront Centre

Admission: Free

Early riser or night owl? At the Luminato Festival, either option is just as important.

Luminato transforms Harbourfront Centre yearly, presenting bold, playful, and of-the-moment art for anyone to enjoy. This year’s theme is DAY:NIGHT and is meant to explore how we inhabit the city in a 24-hour period. Compelling works of art and experiences will take over atypical spaces, and locals and visitors are invited to encounter Toronto in a whole different light.

ROM After Dark: Summer Solstice

Date: June 13

Location: Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)

Admission: $40

Ever wanted to spend a night at the museum? Now’s your chance!

Ring in PRIDE and Indigenous History Month at ROM After Dark, a monthly 19+ Royal Ontario Museum after-party series that blends art, food, music, and culture into one unforgettable night.

This Summer Solstice edition promises an electrifying evening with live performances, high-energy DJ sets, and special activations from the Indigenous Learning Team.

Dance the night away, explore the museum’s stunning galleries, and dive into the vibrant Nature in Brilliant Colour exhibition, all in one epic adults-only celebration!

MUSIC

NXNE Music Festival 2025

Date: June 11 to 14

Location: Various locations

Admission: Starting at $35

Pop, indie, hip-hop, funk and country all brilliantly clash at this 30-year-old festival known to showcase outstanding emerging acts on the big stage!

The NXNE Music Festival 2025 is making its smashing return to venues across the city, with an extensive lineup to match. Remarked for its discovery of talented performers both in Canada and abroad, artists like Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Lizzo, and thousands more all played intimate NXNE shows early in their careers.

This year is no different, and NXNE promises five jam-packed days of live music, and will also feature headliner Khalid on June 12 at Sankofa Square!

Rock & Roll Revival at The Distillery

Date: On until June 15

Location: The Distillery Historic District

Admission: Free

Ready to rock out? The Distillery District is your home for live rock n’ roll music in the 6ix!

Bask in the sunshine, indulge in delicious eats and dance the afternoon away each Saturday and Sunday at Rock & Roll Revival at The Distillery until June 15.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Trinity Stage comes alive with vibrant live performances that pay homage to the legends of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. From the high-energy tributes of Mike T. Kerr and Conor Gains to the heartfelt performances by Krystoe and Joel Lightman, each weekend offers a completely different musical experience!

STAGE

Made in Italy

Date: On until June 8

Location: CAA Theatre

Admission: Starting at $49

Step into the 1970s with Made In Italy, a vibrant one-person show about an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper, caught between two cultures and determined to make his mark.

On stage at the CAA Theatre, this energetic, heartfelt coming-of-age story is bursting with disco beats, fantastic singing, and a cast of hilarious characters – all performed by a single powerhouse actor.

Winner of multiple awards including the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy, and the Calgary Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Performance in a One-Person Show, Made In Italy is the perfect blend of humour, nostalgia, and heart.

Beetlejuice

Date: On until July 19

Location: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Admission: Starting at $79

From Broadway to Toronto, the ghost-with-the-most is ready to haunt the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre stage!

Based on Tim Burton’s cult classic film, Beetlejuice follows Lydia Deetz, a quirky teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a mischievous, stripe-loving demon.

This catchy musical with all the laughs and spooky antics is also a surprisingly heartfelt story about family, love, and making the most of every “Day-O.” Don’t miss your chance to experience this wildly entertaining show!

