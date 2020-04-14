NOW What episode 6: Emily Hampshire is making a talk show

× Expand Emily Hampshire Emily Hampshire is hosting a talk show to raise money for the Actors Fund during the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

A few weeks ago, Emily Hampshire was doing a final round of press for the end of Schitt’s Creek – where she plays deadpan motel clerk Stevie Budd – and thinking about her next gig.

Then all the gigs went away, as COVID-19 shut down the entertainment industry along with everything else. So Hampshire decided to make her own thing, launching a weekly web series called Humpday With Hampshire where she hangs out and does weird stuff with her similarly unemployed friends. It’s... kind of great, actually. So Norm asked her to talk about it.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

