NOW What episode 3: How To Release A Movie When All The Theatres Are Closed

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

In the latest episode, Toronto filmmakers Jeremy LaLonde and Jonas Chernick – whose time-travel comedy James Vs. His Future Self was scheduled to open across Canada today – talk about turning crisis into opportunity by radically rethinking their release strategy. Read our review of the film here.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

