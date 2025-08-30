Elvis, Drake, Green Day, Shania Twain: Our round-up of TIFF’s music-related films

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which runs from Sept. 4-14, features 292 titles, including 66 shorts, and a small portion of them are music-related from documentaries to plots to musician actors. No artist biopics this year.

Instead, there are documentaries on Sarah McLachlan’s pioneering all-female-fronted music festival Lilith Fair, the famed Las Vegas concert run of Elvis Presley, and the Drake-included retrospective on the Degrassi TV phenom, while rock band Green Day partnered with Live Nation to deliver a fictional band comedy.

On the acting front, you can see Shania Twain, Seal, J Balvin and Charli xcx in roles. Jack White is the music director on a film, and Kid Koala directs an animated feature. There are also a bunch of films with music central to the plot.

Now Toronto combed through the schedule to highlight most, if not all, the music-related films. Tickets are on sale now on TIFF.net or, if sold out, try same-day box office or the rush line.

Green Day

New Years Rev

Director Lee Kirk

WORLD PREMIERE

United States of America | 2025 | 103m | English

TIFF program: Centrepiece

Screenings: Fri., Sept. 12, TIFF Lightbox 9:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 13, TIFF Lightbox 6:30 p.m.

A late addition to the TIFF 50 lineup, Green Day announced the debut of this "wild road trip" comedy on their social media last week. "So big news, we made a movie!" A garage band, The Analog Dogs — played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust — think they have an opening slot for Green Day, but, as the trio writes, "plot twist, it's actually a prank." Of course, the soundtrack features the legendary punk-pop band's music, and we're certain they haven't given away the ending. We don't know if Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have cameos, but supporting roles are played by Fred Armisen, Angela Kinsey, Bobby Lee, and Mckenna Grace.

Elvis Presley

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Director Baz Luhrmann

WORLD PREMIERE

Australia | 2025 | 96m | English

TIFF program: Special Presentations

Screenings: Sat. Sept. 6, Princess of Wales Theatre, 2:45 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 7, Scotiabank Theatre, 8 p.m.; Fri. Sept. 12, Scotiabank Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 14, Scotiabank Theatre, 2:15 p.m.

Baz Luhrmann, the man behind 2022's biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler, returns with this concert doc on the King of Rock 'n' Roll as he rehearses and gears up for his Las Vegas stint originally booked for a few weeks but lasted over seven years. It features recently unearthed archival footage and no present-day interviews with Elvis experts or music journalists. Some of us expect Elvis to be in the building for the world premiere.

Sarah McLachlan

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Director Ally Pankiw

WORLD PREMIERE

Canada | 2025 | 99m | English

TIFF program: Gala Presentation

Screenings: Sat. Sept. 13, Roy Thomson Hall, 3 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 14, Scotiabank Theatre, 11:55 a.m.

While Sarah McLachlan is not behind this comprehensive documentary about her ground-breaking and brave female-centred music festival, launched in 1997 and on the road for three years, the Canadian singer-songwriter is fully behind it. The film is directed by Ally Pankiw (I Used To Be Funny) and includes new interviews with performers Jewel, Bonnie Raitt, Erykah Badu, and Emmylou Harris. Expect all things Sarah this September, as she's not only on tour, but has a long-awaited new album, Better Broken, coming out Sept. 19.

Jack White

Motor City

Director Potsy Ponciroli

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

United States of America | 2025 | 103m | English

TIFF program: Centrepiece

Screenings: Thurs. Sept. 4, TIFF Lightbox, 8:45 p.m.; Fri. Sept. 5, Scotiabank Theatre, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit native Jack White is the musical director and scored this film set in Motor City and described on the TIFF site as a "violent revenge tale" set in the 70s. Stars Alan Ritchson, Ben Foster, and Shailene Woodley.

Shania Twain

Easy's Waltz

Director Nic Pizzolatto

WORLD PREMIERE

United States of America | 2025 | 103m | English

TIFF program: Special Presentations

Screenings: Thurs. Sept. 11, Princess of Wales Theatre, 6:30 p.m.; Fri. Sept. 12, Scotiabank Theatre, 3:45 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 14, Scotiabank Theatre, 8:40 a.m.

We're not sure what role the Canadian country music star, who recently teamed up with McDonald's for "Shania's Sides," including all-dressed McShaker fries, and Strawberry pie, is playing in the True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto's new film, but given that the plot is about a Las Vegas crooner (Vince Vaughn) who's offered a "big shot" by an older star (Al Pacino), we can bet she's a fellow singer.

J Balvin

Little Lorraine

Director Andy Hines

WORLD PREMIERE

Canada | 2025 | 115m | English

TIFF program: Discovery

Screenings: Fri. Sept. 5, Scotiabank Theatre, 5:30 p.m.; Sat. Sept. 6, Scotiabank Theatre, 11:30 a.m.

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin lands his first live action role in this Canadian film, set in Nova Scotia. Inspired by a true story, it starts with the 1986 mining explosion outside Cape Breton that left 10 men dead and "merges coastal fishing with an international cocaine smuggling ring," it reads on the TIFF description. It also stars Stephen Amell, Stephen McHattie and Sean Astin. Canadian director Andy Hines has made music videos for Anderson .Paak, Missy Elliott and Alicia Keys and numerous short films. Little Lorraine is his feature debut.

Drake

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes

Director Lisa Rideout

WORLD PREMIERE

Canada | 2025 | 111m | English

TIFF program: Special Presentations

Screenings: Sat. Sept. 13, Scotiabank Theatre, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 14, Scotiabank Theatre, 3:45 p.m..

Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, is interviewed in this documentary about the landmark, long-running wildly popular Canadian-made teen drama that launched the rapper's career in entertainment. While the film is not about him, he is the most famous of all the alumni and is seen in the trailer reflecting on the years he played the character Jimmy Brooks. The series, created by a Toronto teacher named Linda Schuyler and then-partner Kit Hood, also gave sync opportunities to countless bands and solo artists, but the doc likely doesn't explore this angle.

Kid Koala

Space Cadet

Director Kid Koala

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Canada | 2025 | 86m | No Dialogue

TIFF program: Centrepiece

Screenings: Thurs. Sept. 11, Princess of Wales Theatre, 6:30 p.m.; Fri. Sept. 12, Scotiabank Theatre, 3:45 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 14, Scotiabank Theatre, 8:40 a.m.

The Canadian DJ and music-maker directed and scored this silent animated film based on his graphic novel, Space Cadet, along with original songs by Karen O and Digable Planets' Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira. The family-friendly tale, that does not include any dialogue, is described on the TIFF site as "the tender story of a young girl, Celeste, and the first-generation Guardianbot she loves." It was created by Canadian's 2D designs, animator/illustrator Lillian Chan and 3D modelling artist Gilles Renault (How to Train Your Dragon).

Seal

Dust to Dreams

Director Idris Elba

World Premiere

Nigeria | 2025 | 20m |English, Yoruba

TIFF program: Short Cuts Programme 4

Screenings: Mon. Sept. 8, TIFF Lightbox, 6:30 p.m.; Fri. Sept. 12, TIFF Lightbox, 6 p.m.

Grammy-award winning singer Seal stars in Idris Elba's short film, "set in Lagos, Nigeria, and follows a nightclub owner's succession plan as the club faces a new era," the TIFF press release states. IMDB says, "A mother navigates the challenges of introducing her teenage daughter to her estranged father for the first time, exploring the complexities of their relationship."

Charli xcx

Erupcja

Director Pete Ohs

WORLD PREMIERE

United States of America, Poland | 2025 | 71m | Polish, English

TIFF program: Centrepiece, TIFF Next Wave Selects

Screenings: Thurs. Sept. 4, TIFF Lightbox, 3:45 p.m.; Fri. Sept. 5, Scotiabank Theatre, 8:40 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 14, Scotiabank Theatre, 12:10 p.m.

British singer-songwriter Charli xcx has a starring role in this film, described as a postcard romance. On holiday with her boyfriend, Rob, played by Will Madden, she is afraid he's going to propose so she links with an old friend, Nel, played by Lena Góra, and according to the TIFF synopsis, "The two women rekindle a uniquely combustible chemistry over the course of a few days."

Sacrifice

Director Romain Gavras

WORLD PREMIERE

United Kingdom, Greece | 2025 | 103m | English

TIFF program: Special Presentations

Screenings: Sat. Sept. 6, Princess of Wales Theatre, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. Sept. 7, Scotiabank Theatre, 6:45 p.m.

Charli xcx is also in this satirical thriller about an environmental conference disrupted by celebrities and then by eco-terrorists. It has a major cast: Chris Evans, Salma Hayek Pinault, John Malkovich, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Ambika Mod, and Jonatan "Yung Lean" Leandoer.

Music Plots

