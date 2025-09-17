Spooky season is coming – Here are 5 new films to get you in the Halloween spirit

Horror films are so #back! Grab your friends and some popcorn and be sure to catch these October releases that are perfect for spooky season.

Frankenstein

Director Guillermo del Toro tries his hand at adapting Mary Shelly’s classic novel, Frankenstein. Egotistical scientist, Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), as his latest venture brings a creature (Jacob Elordi) to life. While extraordinary, the experiment leads to the demise of not only the creature, but also his creator.

For those who missed it at the Toronto International Film Festival (or want to see it again), Frankenstein will have a limited theatrical release starting Oct. 17, and will begin streaming on Netflix Nov. 7.

Black Phone 2

Mason Thames has been having quite the year. From the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake to Green Day’s New Year’s Rev to the Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You, he’s now back again with the sequel to the film that started it all.

Black Phone 2 takes place four years after Finney Blake escapes captivity. This time, the black phone appears in his sister’s dreams and she has visions of potential new victims. The siblings team up to face the killer, who proves “dead is just a word” by becoming more powerful and unimaginably significant to the Blake siblings.

Black Phone 2 hits theatres Oct. 17.

Good Boy

Horror and dog fans alike are highly anticipating director Ben Leonberg’s feature length debut as it premiered to sold out screenings at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Good Boy is told from the perspective of Todd’s dog, played by Leonberg’s actual dog, Indy. The dog discovers his owner is endangered by supernatural forces and staying true to the title, he rises to the occasion.

Good Boy will be released in theaters Oct. 3.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Keira Knightly stars in the adaptation of bestselling author Ruth Ware’s novel of the same title, The Woman in Cabin 10.

The film follows a travel writer who sees a passenger get thrown overboard one night while on a luxury yacht. However, she’s told there was no such incident and that everyone has been accounted for. Despite the risks, she’s determined to search for the truth.

The Woman in Cabin 10 arrives on Netflix Oct. 10.

Keeper

The Monkey director, Osgood Perkins, makes a speedy return with his newest horror, Keeper.

Keeper depicts a romantic getaway that is quickly derailed when Liz’s partner, Malcolm, abruptly returns to the city without her. Though in isolation, Liz is not as alone as she quickly finds out she’s in the presence of an ineffable evil that uncovers the chilling secrets of the cabin.

Who says Halloween has to end in October? Though originally set to release Oct. 3, Keeper will now be released Nov. 17.