What to do in Toronto this week: February 10-16

Hamilton Mirvish 2020 Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash Hamilton finally touches down in Toronto this week.

Art

Winter Light Exhibition

Bask in 21 cocoon-themed light installations.

To March 29. Ontario Place. 4-11 pm. Free. ontarioplace.com.

ROM After Dark: Desire

Second edition of the museum's after-hours party features art, music and burlesque performances for Valentine's Day.

February 14. Royal Ontario Museum. 7 pm-11:30 pm. $24-$30. rom.on.ca/rad.

Music

Rapsody

The soulful, inspiring rapper brings her A Black Woman Created This tour to Toronto, just in time for Black History Month. She'll perform songs from her newest album EVE, which pays tribute to 15 inspiring Black women.

February 13. Toybox. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $25. ticketweb.ca.

Wavelength Winter Festival

Toronto indie music series is turning 20 and its annual anniversary festival will be a 20-act look back/look ahead. This year’s Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty gets top billing, sharing space with Lou Phelps, Desiire, TRP.P, Kaia Kater, LAL, Owen Pallett’s band Les Mouches and more.

February 13-16. Various venues. Festival pass $50. wavelengthmusic.ca.

× Myriam Verreault's Kuessipan screens during TIFF's Next Wave film festival.

Film

An intimate evening with Spike Lee

Toronto Black Film Festival gives the New York filmmaker a lifetime achievement award.

February 13. Queen Elizabeth Theatre. 7 pm. $59.99-$99. torontoblackfilmfestival.com.com.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

Film fest aimed at people under 25 features a mix of new and throwback movies plus a conversation with Waves actor Kelvin Harrison Jr.

February 13-16. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $11.50-$24, many events free for anyone under 25. tiff.net/nextwave.

Stage

Hamilton

Yo! Lin-Manuel Miranda's hugely popular hip-hop musical about America's founding fathers finally comes to town for a limited run.

February 12-May 17. Ed Mirvish Theatre. $50-$250, premium $500. See listing.

bug

The fiercely talented Yolanda Bonnell presents her solo show about an Indigenous woman's journey through intergenerational trauma.

February 11-22. Theatre Passe Muraille. $17-$38 with pwyc option for matinee shows. See listing.

Grounded

Dora Award-winner Carly Street (Venus In Fur) plays a fighter pilot whose life unravels in George Brant's play.

February 14-29. Streetcar Crowsnest. $20-$29. See listing.

Books

Sharon Olds

The Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet reads from her latest collection, Arias.

February 13. Bram & Bluma Appel Salon. 7 pm. Free. tpl.ca/appelsalon.

