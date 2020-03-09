What to do in Toronto this week: March 9-15

Lower Dens
Lower Dens perform at Velvet Underground on March 12.
These are our top event picks for the week of March 9-15. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.
Community
The Green Living Show
Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.
March 13-15. Metro Toronto Convention Centre. $12-$18; children under 12 are free. greenlivingshow.ca.
Sugar Shack T.O.
Maple syrup-fuelled waterfront event features interactive ice activities, Lumberjack Show, maple treats, Indigenous storytelling, live music and other family-friendly winter activities.
March 14-15. Sugar Beach. 11 am-5 pm. Free. sugarshackto.ca.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
The annual event starts at Queen's Park and Bloor, heads east on Bloor, south on Yonge and west on Queen, finishing at Nathan Phillips Square.
March 15. Staging area opens at 8 am, parade starts at noon. Free. stpatrickstoronto.com.
Stage
ALTDotComedy Lounge
MC Nigel Grinsstead, Zabrina Douglas, Joe Vu and others do stand-up at the Rivoli.
March 9. 9 pm. $10-$15. altdotcomedylounge.com.
The Runner
Christopher Morris's haunting play about a ZAKA volunteer facing crisis of conscience gets remounted at the Tarragon.
To March 29. 8 pm. $22-$70. tarragontheatre.com.
New Ideas Festival
Alumnae Theatre's fest of new short plays kicks off.
March 11-29. Various times. Pwyc-$15. alumnaetheatre.com.
Drag Brunch featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes
If you missed the homegrown drag star at Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at the Winter Garden, she's doing brunch.
March 15. The Rec Room. 1:30 pm. $45-$125. therecroom.com.
Music
Lower Dens
The synth-pop group tours behind their late-capitalist concept album, The Competition.
March 12. Velvet Underground. 8:30 pm. $18. eventbrite.ca.
Ace of Wands
Toronto gothic-pop trio celebrate the release a new song and music video.
March 14. The Baby G. 8 pm. $12. showclix.com.
Courtesy of Gladstone Hotel
Grow Op
Climate-themed art show Grow Op returns to the Gladstone Hotel on March 12.
Art
Grow-Op
Annual art exhibition of weather-based and climate-themed installations.
March 12-15. Gladstone Hotel. Reception 7-10 pm Mar 12. $10. eventbrite.ca.
Hilton Als
The New Yorker culture critic talks about the enduring influence of photographer Diane Arbus.
March 13. Art Gallery of Ontario. 7 pm. $20. ago.ca.
Film
Paradise Is Burning
The landmark documentary about New York's queer ball scene screens for parents and caregivers with infants under age one. Read our 1991 cover feature on the film here.
March 12. Paradise Theatre. 11 am. paradiseonbloor.com.
The Devil, Probably
Robert Bresson's angsty, influential and controversial classic about a nihilistic Parisian student screens as part of a retrospective of the filmmakers' work.
March 14. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 6:45 pm. $14. tiff.net.
Books
Bringing Down Pablo Escobar
Steve Murphy and Javier F. Peña, the DEA operatives and authors of the book Manhunters who inspired the series Narcos, recount how they took down the infamous Colombian drug lord at Hot Docs' Curious Minds Festival.
March 10. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. 6:30 pm. $23. hotdocs.ca.
OCAD Zine Fair
Stock up on zines, comics, poetry, independent magazines, prints and stickers.
March 12-13. OCAD University lobby. 11:30 am-6:30 pm. Free. ocadu.ca.