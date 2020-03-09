What to do in Toronto this week: March 9-15

× Expand Lower Dens Lower Dens perform at Velvet Underground on March 12.

These are our top event picks for the week of March 9-15. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.

Community

The Green Living Show

Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

March 13-15. Metro Toronto Convention Centre. $12-$18; children under 12 are free. greenlivingshow.ca.

Sugar Shack T.O.

Maple syrup-fuelled waterfront event features interactive ice activities, Lumberjack Show, maple treats, Indigenous storytelling, live music and other family-friendly winter activities.

March 14-15. Sugar Beach. 11 am-5 pm. Free. sugarshackto.ca.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

The annual event starts at Queen's Park and Bloor, heads east on Bloor, south on Yonge and west on Queen, finishing at Nathan Phillips Square.

March 15. Staging area opens at 8 am, parade starts at noon. Free. stpatrickstoronto.com.

Stage

ALTDotComedy Lounge

MC Nigel Grinsstead, Zabrina Douglas, Joe Vu and others do stand-up at the Rivoli.

March 9. 9 pm. $10-$15. altdotcomedylounge.com.

The Runner

Christopher Morris's haunting play about a ZAKA volunteer facing crisis of conscience gets remounted at the Tarragon.

To March 29. 8 pm. $22-$70. tarragontheatre.com.

New Ideas Festival

Alumnae Theatre's fest of new short plays kicks off.

March 11-29. Various times. Pwyc-$15. alumnaetheatre.com.

Drag Brunch featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes

If you missed the homegrown drag star at Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at the Winter Garden, she's doing brunch.

March 15. The Rec Room. 1:30 pm. $45-$125. therecroom.com.

Music

Lower Dens

The synth-pop group tours behind their late-capitalist concept album, The Competition.

March 12. Velvet Underground. 8:30 pm. $18. eventbrite.ca.

Ace of Wands

Toronto gothic-pop trio celebrate the release a new song and music video.

March 14. The Baby G. 8 pm. $12. showclix.com.

× Expand Courtesy of Gladstone Hotel Grow Op Climate-themed art show Grow Op returns to the Gladstone Hotel on March 12.

Art

Grow-Op

Annual art exhibition of weather-based and climate-themed installations.

March 12-15. Gladstone Hotel. Reception 7-10 pm Mar 12. $10. eventbrite.ca.

Hilton Als

The New Yorker culture critic talks about the enduring influence of photographer Diane Arbus.

March 13. Art Gallery of Ontario. 7 pm. $20. ago.ca.

Film

Paradise Is Burning

The landmark documentary about New York's queer ball scene screens for parents and caregivers with infants under age one. Read our 1991 cover feature on the film here.

March 12. Paradise Theatre. 11 am. paradiseonbloor.com.

The Devil, Probably

Robert Bresson's angsty, influential and controversial classic about a nihilistic Parisian student screens as part of a retrospective of the filmmakers' work.

March 14. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 6:45 pm. $14. tiff.net.

Books

Bringing Down Pablo Escobar

Steve Murphy and Javier F. Peña, the DEA operatives and authors of the book Manhunters who inspired the series Narcos, recount how they took down the infamous Colombian drug lord at Hot Docs' Curious Minds Festival.

March 10. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. 6:30 pm. $23. hotdocs.ca.

OCAD Zine Fair

Stock up on zines, comics, poetry, independent magazines, prints and stickers.

March 12-13. OCAD University lobby. 11:30 am-6:30 pm. Free. ocadu.ca.

@nowtoronto