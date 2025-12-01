Countdown to 2026: Toronto to welcome the new year with fireworks and festivities

What to know Toronto will host a free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve event across Sherbourne Common, Toronto Music Garden, and Harbourfront Centre, featuring performances, dance lessons, circus acts, and short films.

A 10-minute fireworks display will ring in 2026, with the official countdown led by Mayor Olivia Chow and drag performer Makayla Couture.

Those unable to attend in person can watch a live, accessible webcast with ASL interpretation and closed captioning starting at 10 p.m.

Toronto, 2026 is almost upon us, and the city has organized a wicked evening of entertainment across various locations to help you ring in the new year!

As 2025 winds down, most people are looking for something to do to celebrate the end of the year and welcome 2026 in with a bang! And with seemingly endless things to do and something for everyone, Toronto is the perfect place to celebrate.

If you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank and is perfect for all ages, the City of Toronto is hosting a free New Year’s Eve celebration along the waterfront, featuring live entertainment and a 10-minute firework display at midnight.

Celebrations will include pop-up performances from 10 p.m. to midnight, slated for three locations across Toronto’s waterfront, including Sherbourne Common, the Toronto Music Garden and the Harbourfront Centre.

Attendees can look forward to dance lessons at Sherbourne Common, co-produced with The

Dance Together Festival to provide the perfect environment to dance into the New Year.

Meanwhile, at the Toronto Music Garden and Sugar Beach, INCIRQUE performers will wow audiences with incredible feats.

And those looking for a more relaxed way to celebrate can enjoy a curated selection of short films from the National Film Board of Canada, projected onto the Canada Malting Silos, which will be visible from the Toronto Music Garden.

Then, a countdown to midnight will be led by Mayor Olivia Chow and drag superstar, Toronto’s own Makayla Couture.

Those who aren’t able to attend the celebrations can tune into a live webcast, which will start streaming at 10 p.m. and will include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and closed captioning for accessibility. The stream will be available on the City’s CultureTO YouTube channel .

For more information, check out the City of Toronto website.