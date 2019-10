by Stephen Adly Guirgis (Coal Mine Theatre). A man tries to hang on to one of Manhattan’s last rent-stabilized apartments in this drama about the effects of social prejudice. Previews Nov 24, opens Nov 27 and runs to Dec 22, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $47.50-$55.50, previews/rush $25.

