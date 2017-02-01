Five Faces For Evelyn Frost

by Guillaume Corbeil (Canadian Stage/Théâtre français de Toronto). Five friends vie to increase their online status by revealing their innermost secrets on the internet. Previews from Feb 14, opens Feb 16 and runs to Mar 5 (in English) Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 1 pm. $39-$69, under 30 from $15, Tue pwyc.

Also runs Mar 21-25 in French w/ English surtitles (see Cinq visages pour Évelyn Frost listing).