Hilot Means Healer

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

by Jo Simalaya Alcampo (Cahoots Theatre/b current). Set during WWII, this play explores the social and political consequences of war and occupation in the Philippines. Drawn from traditional Philippine folklore, legends and Indigenous spirituality, it tells a story of unexpected bonds formed during cataclysmic change. Previews from Oct 5, opens Oct 9 and runs to Oct 27, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25, stu/srs $20, preview $15.

theatrecentre.org

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1 View Map
416-538-0988
