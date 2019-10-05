Hilot Means Healer

by Jo Simalaya Alcampo (Cahoots Theatre/b current). Set during WWII, this play explores the social and political consequences of war and occupation in the Philippines. Drawn from traditional Philippine folklore, legends and Indigenous spirituality, it tells a story of unexpected bonds formed during cataclysmic change. Previews from Oct 5, opens Oct 9 and runs to Oct 27, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25, stu/srs $20, preview $15.

theatrecentre.org