by Nino Haratischwili (Canadian Stage). A famous pianist gives up her career and retreats from life after the death of her son, until she meets a young piano student who claims to have known him. Previews from Jan 24, opens Jan 26 and runs to Feb 12, Tue-Thu and Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Wed, Sat-Sun 1 pm. $35-$99.