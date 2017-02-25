By Craig Lucas, Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire, based on the novel Madame Sousatzka by Bernice Rubens (Teatro Proscenium/Garth Drabinsky). A young musical prodigy is torn between his mother – a political refugee from South Africa – and his eccentric piano teacher in this musical drama that crosses racial and cultural divides.

Previews from Feb 25, opens Mar 23 and runs to. Apr 9, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $60-$175.