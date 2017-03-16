The Orange Dot

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

by Sean Dixon (Theatrefront). Two city workers deal with boredom and existential dread while waiting to remove a blighted tree in this blend of absurdity and realism that delves into the dynamics of power, the nature of partnerships and the modern human condition. Previews Mar 16, opens Mar 17 and runs to Apr 1, Mon-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $20-$35.

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

