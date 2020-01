Tarragon Theatre presents a play by Ellie Moon. A play about old power and new ideas, academia and decolonization, language and authority. Directed by Richard Rose, featuring R.H. Thomson. Previews from Jan 28, opens Feb 5 and runs to Mar 1, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $22-$65. ExtraSpace.

tarragontheatre.com/show/this-was-the-world