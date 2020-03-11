A bar crawl on Toronto's Bloor subway line

Natalia Manzocco
Kipling
Walk (or stagger) the 15 minutes to St. James’s Gate for a pint of Guinness and some live tunes.
Islington
Orwell’s Pub is arguably the best place in Etobicoke for wings and a pint.
Royal York
If you’re looking for a craft beer, the Monk’s Kettle is always a safe bet.
Old Mill Inn
Old Mill
Classy old school vibes, excellent wine and whisky and live jazz can be found at the Home Smith Bar in the Old Mill Toronto hotel.
Jane
A west end destination for craft beer, Bryden’s also has fantastic worldly food.
Runnymede
Just around the corner from the station, Gin Mill is the place for your beer and seasonal cocktail fix.
High Park
Right across from the park, Mackenzie’s is where the locals catch the game over beers.
Keele
For a large selection of beer and hearty pub grub, nothing beats the Mugshot Tavern.
Brilynn Ferguson/The Gaslight
Dundas West
Get cozy at the Gaslight for some cocktail pitchers and a killer charcuterie board.
Lansdowne
Penny’s has got live tunes (and karaoke), classic drinks and an art deco/dive bar feel.
Dufferin
The John’s flagship is an eclectic dream with a massive beer list and excellent tunes. Wise Bar’s got five rotating beer taps and an eclectic bottle list. And the magickal Grey Tiger offers occult-themed cocktails.
Ossington
Stop in for a Prohibition-era cocktail at popular speakeasy Civil Liberties.
Christie
Grab a beer or one of the many inventive cocktails at the delightfully snug Northwood.
Bathurst
Occupying three Victorian mansions, the English-style Paupers Pub is perfect for a patio pint.
Spadina
Grab a pitcher, order some nachos and shoot some pool at popular student hangout Madison Avenue Pub.
St. George
Vintage tavern vibes, barrel-aged cocktails and a famous burger await at Museum Tavern – or sip one of 19 draught beers at Bedford Academy.
Bay
Hit up Yorkville institution Hemingway’s for affordable food and a drink for any occasion.
Yonge
Sip on an old-fashioned in the Pilot’s vintage Stealth Lounge, which features weekly jazz shows.
Bar Sous Sol, located underneath Maison Selby.
Sherbourne
Stop at the charming Maison Selby for a cocktail and a bite – or cram into their basement joint, Bar Sous Sol.
Castle Frank
While a little further away, the comforting feeling of a cold beer and a superb meal at Cabbagetown’s House on Parliament makes is worth the 17 minute walk.
Broadview
Stumble into the Old Nick, a cozy queer-friendly pub, for a pint and live music.
Chester
The long-standing Auld Spot Pub has hearty food and a well-curated list of drinks.
Bar Hop
Pape
The sibling of one of Toronto’s craft beer destinations, Bar Hop Danforth offers plenty of rare brews.
Donlands
Bask in the 90s bohemian ambience and good local beer at longtime fave the Only Cafe.
Greenwood
Catch a show at the historic Linsmore Tavern, get a craft can at the Dylan, or grab whatever the special is at the Wren.
Coxwell
Escape to a kitschy tiki paradise at the Shore Leave with their tasty tropical cocktails.
Woodbine
Beer. Food. Board games. Video games. Unlimited pool. Time Capsule Board Games Cafe & Bar has it all.
Main Street to Kennedy
From here on out, options get a little slimmer, and you’ll have to go way off the subway line to find a decent pint. The Grover (south of Main on Kingston Road) and Feathers Pub, south of Vic Park, are longtime Upper Beaches favourites. And the Working Dog Saloon is a quick bus ride from Kennedy Station.