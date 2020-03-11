A bar crawl on Toronto's Bloor subway line

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Kipling

Walk (or stagger) the 15 minutes to St. James’s Gate for a pint of Guinness and some live tunes.

Islington

Orwell’s Pub is arguably the best place in Etobicoke for wings and a pint.

Royal York

If you’re looking for a craft beer, the Monk’s Kettle is always a safe bet.

Old Mill

Classy old school vibes, excellent wine and whisky and live jazz can be found at the Home Smith Bar in the Old Mill Toronto hotel.

Jane

A west end destination for craft beer, Bryden’s also has fantastic worldly food.

Runnymede

Just around the corner from the station, Gin Mill is the place for your beer and seasonal cocktail fix.

High Park

Right across from the park, Mackenzie’s is where the locals catch the game over beers.

Keele

For a large selection of beer and hearty pub grub, nothing beats the Mugshot Tavern.

Dundas West

Get cozy at the Gaslight for some cocktail pitchers and a killer charcuterie board.

Lansdowne

Penny’s has got live tunes (and karaoke), classic drinks and an art deco/dive bar feel.

Dufferin

The John’s flagship is an eclectic dream with a massive beer list and excellent tunes. Wise Bar’s got five rotating beer taps and an eclectic bottle list. And the magickal Grey Tiger offers occult-themed cocktails.

Ossington

Stop in for a Prohibition-era cocktail at popular speakeasy Civil Liberties.

Christie

Grab a beer or one of the many inventive cocktails at the delightfully snug Northwood.

Bathurst

Occupying three Victorian mansions, the English-style Paupers Pub is perfect for a patio pint.

Spadina

Grab a pitcher, order some nachos and shoot some pool at popular student hangout Madison Avenue Pub.

St. George

Vintage tavern vibes, barrel-aged cocktails and a famous burger await at Museum Tavern – or sip one of 19 draught beers at Bedford Academy.

Bay

Hit up Yorkville institution Hemingway’s for affordable food and a drink for any occasion.

Yonge

Sip on an old-fashioned in the Pilot’s vintage Stealth Lounge, which features weekly jazz shows.

Sherbourne

Stop at the charming Maison Selby for a cocktail and a bite – or cram into their basement joint, Bar Sous Sol.

Castle Frank

While a little further away, the comforting feeling of a cold beer and a superb meal at Cabbagetown’s House on Parliament makes is worth the 17 minute walk.

Broadview

Stumble into the Old Nick, a cozy queer-friendly pub, for a pint and live music.

Chester

The long-standing Auld Spot Pub has hearty food and a well-curated list of drinks.

Pape

The sibling of one of Toronto’s craft beer destinations, Bar Hop Danforth offers plenty of rare brews.

Donlands

Bask in the 90s bohemian ambience and good local beer at longtime fave the Only Cafe.

Greenwood

Catch a show at the historic Linsmore Tavern, get a craft can at the Dylan, or grab whatever the special is at the Wren.

Coxwell

Escape to a kitschy tiki paradise at the Shore Leave with their tasty tropical cocktails.

Woodbine

Beer. Food. Board games. Video games. Unlimited pool. Time Capsule Board Games Cafe & Bar has it all.

Main Street to Kennedy

From here on out, options get a little slimmer, and you’ll have to go way off the subway line to find a decent pint. The Grover (south of Main on Kingston Road) and Feathers Pub, south of Vic Park, are longtime Upper Beaches favourites. And the Working Dog Saloon is a quick bus ride from Kennedy Station.

