Summerlicious 2019 just announced its restaurant lineup

Bacchanal is joining this year's Summerlicious roster.

Summerlicious is almost upon us once again for the 2019 season — great news for those of us with champagne tastes and Coors Banquet budgets. The city's bi-annual prix-fixe dining series (and sister event to Winterlicious) kicks off July 5 and runs until July 21.

If you're looking to make a head start on your summer dining calendar, the city just announced its full lineup of 194 participating restaurants.

A few noteworthy additions to this year's roster: Bar Buca Eglinton (taking up the place usually occupied by its Portland counterpart), modern French joint Bacchanal, the Food Dudes' Gardiner Museum restaurant Clay and Victor Barry's beloved pizzeria Piano Piano.

Reservations officially open this Thursday (June 20), and three-course meals are priced at $23, $28 and $33 for lunch, while dinners will set you back $33, $43 or $53.

Check out the full list of Summerlicious 2019 restaurants here.

