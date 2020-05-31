New online map charts Toronto grocery stores mandating masks

× Expand Mask mandate map A new online map displays all the Toronto grocery stores requiring masks for entry.

Even as the province has begun to reopen, several grocery chains have yet to make wearing a mask mandatory.

But there's a slowly growing list of grocers mandating a mask. And those have conveniently been mapped for your shopping pleasure.

That list, which started with Longo's, Whole Foods and T&T Supermarket, now includes several independent groceries, like Sunfood in Markham and Field Fresh in Scarborough, with Nations Fresh Food now following suit.

Similarly, Starbucks and other shops have begun requesting all customers wear masks.

In an effort to give customers a heads up on which of their go-to grocers requires masks, Cheryl White has taken it upon herself to put together a map.

"If you'd rather shop where masks are mandatory for both staff and customers you can refer to this map for stores with #Masks4All policies in the GTA," tweeted White earlier this week. You can check out the map here.

× This is gaining some momentum, thanks for the suggestions! If you'd rather shop where masks are mandatory for both staff and customers you can refer to this map for stores with #Masks4All policies in the GTA. https://t.co/OgYdB9jjsT — Cheryl White (@LadyScorcher) May 29, 2020

If you notice a place missing, you can simply reply to her tweet above.

While the map is, of course, useful for remembering to bring a face mask along on your weekly grocery trip, it's also an important tool for those who might not be able to wear masks due to their health.

That can include those with asthma, allergies, those who are hearing impaired and rely on reading lips or sound, or people with respiratory issues. Masks can also impact children and adults living with certain disabilities, including autism and sensory disorders.

Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam has advised wearing masks, but cautions for people to “be very aware" of those who may have cognitive or other issues. “Don’t assume that someone who isn’t wearing a mask or is wearing something different doesn’t have an actual reason for it.”

However, while several grocery chains have made masks a requirement many, including Longo's and Whole Foods, are open to accommodating those who cannot wear one.

As the city continues to reopen, Mayor John Tory has said that mandating mask-wearing in other public spaces is being considered.

@_sadafahsan