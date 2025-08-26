Here are 5 pet-friendly patios in Toronto to take your puppy to for International Dog Day

Calling all Toronto dog parents! Today is International Dog Day, and you can celebrate by taking your puppy to a night-out at one of these pet-friendly patios in the city.

Only pet owners understand the significance of a fluffy little company in their lives—they bring us joy, greet us when we come home with excitement, and even help to keep us active.

American Colleen Paige, an animal rescue advocate, first celebrated National Dog Day on Aug. 26, 2004, to celebrate the day she adopted her first puppy. The day then became an international symbol to encourage adoption and put a spotlight on the animals.

As International Dog Day takes place this Tuesday, it is time to show your furry friend your appreciation for them.

Based on Open Table’s 2025 list of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, here are some pet-friendly patios where you can treat your dog for a night out in Toronto!

Parallel

Advertisement

Address: 217 Geary Ave.

Treat your fur friend (and yourself!) to a Middle Eastern dining experience in the city at this vibrant restaurant that focuses on one nutritious ingredient to create balanced and delicious Mediterranean meals. Led by brothers Alon, Guy and Aharon Ozery, this spot promises to be a tribute to their story and love for the flavourful sesame butter! This spot offers salads, dips, dressings, bowls, halva, and many other ways to consume the butter for a complete experience. Their dog-friendly patio also allows your furry friend to join you for this culinary journey.

El Catrin Destileria

Address: 18 Tank House Lane

Take a trip to Mexico with your dog, but without leaving the city at El Catrin. This place is said to combine traditional Mexican tapas with a modern, fun and vibrant atmosphere for a full dining experience. You can also raise a glass in honour of your fur baby with an expertly-made cocktail made with the restaurant’s largest collection of mezcal and tequila in the country! It is the perfect spot for an unforgettable celebration.

Advertisement

Simona

Address: 59 Merchants’ Wharf

Looking for a spot to escape the city chaos without going too far? Take your puppy to celebrate their day along the lakeshore at this beautiful and memorable spot on the waterfront. From house-made pizza and pasta to coastal-inspired dishes, this spot promises an experience based on tradition with a modern twist. Their dog-friendly, soft lit patio also offers both you and your doggo the perfect spot to unwind, have a delicious Mediterranean bite and create meaningful memories.

Cluny

Advertisement

Address: Distillery District (35 Tank House Ln.)

Celebrate your puppy by taking it to a very special spot in the city. Cluny is located at one of the city’s favourite spots, the Distillery District, offering not only delicious bites but a whole dining experience. This modern French food restaurant combines carefully-crafted meals with a beautiful design and bold music. You can also swing by with your dog during your daily walks for a coffee or a sweet treat, including an array of pastries, crepes, and macarons.

La Vecchia

Address: 90 Marine Parade Dr., Etobicoke

For those looking to step away from the city for an evening, La Vecchia offers an amazing classic Italian experience right, with amazing lakeshore views for you and your puppy to enjoy. This place will take you and your fur baby into a trip to Italy without leaving the city, not only through authentic Italian flavours but also an European ambience with stone and stucco walls, pictures and art and a lot more!