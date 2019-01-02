Danielle d’Entremont: journalist

Samuel Engelking
One of my most vivid childhood memories is from when I was eight years old, standing naked in front of a mirror and thinking how much I hated my body. I wanted to change everything about it. I hated that I had a round belly, so I started sucking it in in family photos. I hated that I had curly hair, so I started straightening it religiously. I hated how tall I was, so I’d always try to be shorter.
That mentality grew stronger in my teens, where it culminated in an eating disorder. I wanted to leave my body behind. I spent a lot of time torturing it and trying to make it look a way it could never look naturally. I felt like my body was a burden that I had to drag and carry around with me. Luckily I was eventually able to recover over the years, but it took a long time and it’s a journey I’m still on.
While dealing with the lingering feelings of hatred and self-doubt from my eating disorder, I got sick. I had extremely bad period cramps, intense pain during intercourse, stomach aches, nausea, cold sweats, fainting and dizziness. In October 2017, I was finally diagnosed with endometriosis. I think it took so long because society doesn’t validate women’s pain. I was told so many times “it’s period pain, it’s normal” that I started to normalize it too.
Oddly enough, getting sick was one of the most body-affirming moments for me. Although I can mitigate the pain and help the symptoms, I have a serious chronic illness that is going to be with me for the rest for my life. I’ve realized I can be angry with my body, or I can listen to it. I’m no longer looking at food as good or bad and worrying about exercising everyday. That’s been a huge shift for me. Nurturing your body seems simple, but for me it feels like an extreme act of self-love.
I’ve let my body put on weight and take up space. I’ve started wearing my hair curly, being loud in places where I was silent, and being tall in places where I’ve tried to shrink myself. It’s time for me to stand up and say, “I’m not afraid anymore.”
