The Dog Market stays in tune with pets and their owners

Between running an east end Toronto cafe and looking after three pets, including a six-year-old Maltipoo named Ella and a 12-year-old cat named Stanley, Danielle Quayle keeps a busy schedule.

That’s why when it comes to taking care of her animals’ needs, she prefers The Dog Market. Besides offering a wide range of products and services, she was immediately struck by the store's knowledgeable and personable staff.

“Every time Ella comes in, they know Ella, or it’s 'Danielle, Ella’s owner,'” says Quayle. “They’re very in tune with every single pet that comes in regularly and their owners.”

For the past four years, The Dog Market has been named Best Pet Store by NOW readers, and it’s not hard to see why.

Located on Queen Street East in the heart of the Beaches neighborhood, the 1,200-square-foot faculty includes a 700-square-foot grooming salon offering a full range of services, including breed-specific cuts, a walk-in nail clipping service, ear and teeth cleaning and oatmeal treatments for dogs with sensitive skin.

The store stocks locally-sourced baked goods, apparel, carriers, harnesses, and raw and natural food made with top ingredients. Besides focussing on health and wellness, The DOg Market is there to keep your pets looking comfortable and stylish, whether it’s a brand new Canadian-made leather collar, warm sweater or colourful bowtie. They also carry a variety of beds, which your dog will not only love but you will appreciate as part of your decor.

Quayle takes Ella regularly to take advantage of The Dog Market’s award-winning grooming and pampering services, and says they’re more than accommodating if she’s running late. It’s easy to book an appointment seven days a week for a brush, bath, flea treatments and so much more.

While dogs outnumber cats in Toronto about two to one, The Dog Market hasn’t forgotten about felines. When Stanley was having liver issues, Quayle says the shop’s manager Natacha Santos helped switch the cat to a raw diet. The benefits for eating natural food have been immense, including softer and glossier coat, healthy urinary tract, and energy to fuel middle-of-the-night exercise of running and climbing.

Quayle says she has recommended The Dog Market to friends and family.

“Definitely!” she says, adding that she’s also had friends enroll in the shop’s long-established obedience training program.

Taught by Dorothy Avery, the chief instructor at Mother Knows Best Obedience School, the year-round classes focuses on kindness and positive reinforcement rather than food or treat coercion. At the end of the day though, Quayle says the staff’s experience as pet owners keeps her coming back.

“I think it’s very important that they know names and what pets need and want.”

