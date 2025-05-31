Toronto’s most iconic pool bar returns this summer with a highly luxurious upgrade

Cabana Toronto, previously known as Cabana Pool Bar, is preparing for its grand opening on June 1 after undergoing major renovations to its seasonal facility.

The luxurious pool side bar is a classic Toronto summer hangout spot, overlooking the breathtaking views of the city’s skyline and waterfront.

Known for its epic parties hosting artists like PartyNextDoor, Tyga, Tinashe and other highly-anticipated musical lineups, as well as their all-day drinking services and comfortable lounge spaces — Cabana is a must-visit destination this summer.

Cabana’s founder Charles Khabouth stated that his inspiration for the recent renovations were to create a “loungey, relaxed, and more elevated experience” in efforts to attract a more “mature” crowd.

Khabouth spoke highly of the brand new cocktail bars and drink selections, which are a few of the big changes made this year.

“It’s a place you can come to three days in a row and feel like you’re in the backyard of somebody’s home,” Labouth told Now Toronto.

He also mentioned exciting events from guest celebrities and DJs, including Steve Aoki and James Hype, drink-specific days, and more female-friendly spaces at the venue.

With these new features entering the customer experience at Cabana, the official grand opening event (19+) on June 1 at 1 p.m. is surely an event not to miss!

All guests who arrive before 3 p.m. have free admission to the event.

More details on guest artists and DJs, events, and exclusive experiences can be found on their website or Instagram @cabana.toronto.