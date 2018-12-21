Superhero Nonsense 2018: The best and worst, the highs and lows – and Nicolas Cage

× Expand Sony Pictures Animation Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse gave Nicolas Cage is second superhero voice acting gig in 2018.

Well, it’s been a year. We’ve endured wholesale slaughter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and witnessed a last-minute rally in Warner’s ongoing struggle with its DC franchise, embraced one of the best Spider-Man movies ever just months after one of the worst, and lost of one of the most identifiable characters in superhero history.

Universes expand

2018 was bookended by Black Panther and Aquaman, two very different franchises that tell essentially the same story: a half-breed outcast arrives at a technologically advanced kingdom with a claim to the throne, sparking civil war within the land and threatening the entire world in the process.

This isn’t a dig; superhero culture is filled with familiar and even archetypal stories that date back centuries or even millennia, and Ryan Coogler and James Wan made movies that cannot be mistaken for one another. But it’s interesting to see how the films echo one another in their racial awareness and their sense of scope, and how both of them exist more or less independently of their designated comic-book universes.

Speaking of those larger universes, Avengers: Infinity War shocked audiences with its cataclysmic denouement, even though we all know it’s not going to stick. The big question now is how next spring’s Avengers: Endgame will undo the damage, and of course the various nerd sites are offering close readings of the trailer in order to build fan theories... but we’ve already got the answer to the only question that matters.

Oh, and Nicolas Cage got to play two superheroes this year, voicing Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Superman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies... where he got to say the word “goofsters," which I assume was an even bigger bucket-list item for the actor than playing Superman. So that was nice.

Marvel flounders on TV

Over on the TV side, Netflix went and Thanosed Marvel’s Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil series, which strongly implies the 2019 seasons of The Punisher and Jessica Jones will be the last for those shows as well. I’ll miss Krysten Ritter’s pissed-off pathos as the super-powered private eye, but otherwise I can’t say I’m crushed: Daredevil and Luke Cage burned out in their final seasons, and Iron Fist was never that great, though its second season was a marked improvement on the first.

Marvel’s TV division never really got the hang of long-form storytelling, stretching out master plots to fill the episode order rather than coming up with more plots to pass the time. Jessica Jones could have a case of the week to change things up from one episode to the next, but most of the other shows padded things out with scenes where characters simply brought each other up to speed on the latest plot developments, or talked each other out of – or into – the next big move. Shorter seasons would have been immensely helpful in trimming the fat, but American television is still mired in the idea that more is always better.

DC ups the ante

Come to think of it, the Marvel/DC divide is neatly reversed on the small screen; where DC and Warner has spent half a decade trying to figure out superhero movies, finally getting there with Wonder Woman and Aquaman, their television output has only grown more complex and confident.

Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl have established specific tones and points of view – especially Supergirl – and even manage to mesh them effectively once a year for their big crossover event. Black Lightning, which exists apart from all the other shows, is carving out its own space with a storyline that’s as racially and politically conscious as Luke Cage at its best, but also incorporates issues of family and parental responsibility in a way the Marvel show never could.

Meanwhile, Legends Of Tomorrow has turned into the most gleefully ridiculous superhero series of all, having shrugged off the self-seriousness of its first season to become an unpredictable, irreverent comedy about a bunch of time-travelling goofsters bouncing around history fighting monsters and arguing about who used up all the mustard. (I’m not kidding; that was an actual plot point this season.) It’s also surprisingly good at portraying the various sexual orientations of its characters, and depicting same-sex affection and intimacy without delicate cutaways: a kiss between two men actually saved reality just a couple of weeks ago.

But it’s more than just sex: as a couple of excellent Canadian genre shows have demonstrated, it’s about representation. Over at Supergirl, trans actor Nicole Maines joined the cast as trans journalist Nia Nall, and Chyler Leigh’s Alex Danvers – who came out as gay in the second season – continues to be a front-and-centre character even though her romantic life is on the back burner this year. I’m sure she’ll get a new love interest before too long (this is a CW show, after all), but it’s heartening to see the show respects the character enough not to force her into a big relationship after her heart was broken last year. Besides, she’s busy enough battling a nativist movement with parallels to the alt-right; who has time for Tinder?

Just think, this time last year we were all just depressed about how dumb Steppenwolf looked. How far we’ve come.

