PHOTON (Norman Leto, Poland). 107 minutes. Rating: NNNN

This movie could also be called All About Everything. Norman Leto uses massively blown-up microscopic images and a plain-spoken voice-over to advance his theories regarding the origins of the universe and what's in store for the future. Get ready for discussions of time and space, God particles, quarks, space time wrinkles, molecular strings and more.

Don't be intimidated. I dropped science in high school the minute I could and I love this thing. It's fun, fascinating and gorgeous. Some of it's batshit garbage, like anything Leto says about monogamy and religion. The framing device featuring a television interview with Leto and sequences with his family are baffling, and a disturbing scene with a dead fetus feels plain mischievous.

But for the most part, this is one big bliss-out.

