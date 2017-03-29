Obit runs into a dead end

OBIT (Vanessa Gould). 93 minutes. Opens Friday (March 31). See listing. Rating: NN

Here’s a pic where people die in droves and it’s still pretty damn dull. This doc about obituary writers for the New York Times and their challenges in making people come alive again never takes off.

There are some fun moments when writers read their opening paragraphs before revealing the subject – a standard strategy of obits – so you can play a guessing game. And archivist Jeff Roth, who’s responsible for the newspaper’s immense cache of clippings, is a fascinating character. But there’s no tension or surprise.

Unless you’re intrigued by an ed board’s discussion about, for example, which obit should go on the front page, you won’t find much to get excited about.