below her mouth

SPEC D: April Mullen. Canada. 92 min. Sep 10, 9:30 pm, Isabel Bader; Sep 15, 7:45 pm, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NN

Commitment-phobic - and irresistible - dyke Dallas (Erika Linder) loves the chase and starts pursuing the (maybe) straight and very engaged Jasmine (Natalie Krill), who resists for about a nanosecond.

Sex ensues, then more sex, then the two go to the Toronto Islands and more sex ensues. Eventually, Jasmine has to choose between her fiancé and Dallas.

Does it matter? We don't get much backstory, and there are maybe 50 lines of dialogue in the whole thing. But that's kind of a good thing, since newcomer Linder mumbles the dialogue she's given. Krill's much better.

As an erotic exercise, the film is okay, and it's always fun to see a film proudly set in Toronto, but you'd never learn from this film that it's possible for dykes to be sexy and smart at the same time.