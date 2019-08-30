TIFF review: The Lighthouse

× Expand The Lighthouse, TIFF 2019

THE LIGHTHOUSE SPEC D: Robert Eggers. US. 109 min. Sep 7, 9 pm, Ryerson; Sep 8, 7:45 pm, Scotiabank 12. Rating: NNNN

At first, The Lighthouse seems to be following a similar trajectory to Eggers’s last film, The Witch, with isolated characters trapped with one another in a hostile landscape, slowly cracking under the weight of inexplicable events. But this one is even more severe, and even more unrelenting than his 2015 breakthrough.

Shooting in black-and-white 35mm (and in the old-fashioned Academy aspect ratio), Eggers casts Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as lighthouse keepers in 19th-century New England, tasked with a four-week stretch on a distant outpost. Dafoe is the boss, a superstitious, domineering sage in love with the sound of his own voice; Pattinson just wants to keep his head down and do the job. And then, things get weird.

Is it horror? Comedy? Is it a meditation on the madness of driven men, shot through with lashings of Lovecraftian dread? It’s all of those, and something else besides. Shame this isn’t playing in Midnight Madness, really.