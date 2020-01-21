Alicia Keys, The 1975 and Ty Segall announce concerts in Toronto

There's a hot R&B concert coming to Toronto this summer, and it's a major. Alicia Keys, singer/songwriter veteran and TV personality, is returning for the first time in seven years.

It's part of a world tour in support of her upcoming album ALICIA (out March 20 via RCA), but she'll play songs dating all the way back to her acclaimed 2001 debut, Songs In A Minor.

The tour press release promises she'll play songs like No One, If I Ain't Got You and Girl On Fire as "a special multimedia, artistic experience." You'll have to predict for yourself whether that means she'll just have a video projection behind her piano or some bigger, more expensive production, but either way Keys has enough classics to fill a satisfyingly nostalgic set list.

August 16 at Budweiser Stage. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $58.50-$148.50. On sale January 27. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Concerts

David Morales, DJ Phillippe, Richard Brooks at Nest 10 pm. $25-$30. February 7. EB

Jacques Greene at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $15. February 15. TW

Break For LOVE! 10-Year Anniversary: feat. Keith Thompson Live, Jojoflores, Dave Campbell, DJ Yogi at Nest 10 pm. $20. February 16. EB

Young Guv, BLANKS, The Fact at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. February 28. EB, RT, SS

Owen at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $25. March 29. EB, RT, SS

Damo Suzuki (of Can 1970-1973) at The Garrison 8 pm. On sale January 24. $20. April 8. SC

Vagabon, Angelica Garcia at The Garrison doors 8 pm. On sale January 24. $15. April 18. EB, RT, SS

Porches, SASSY 009 at Lee's Palace doors 8 pm. On sale January 24. $25. April 20. EB, RT, SS

Liturgy at The Baby G 8 pm. $12. April 21. SC

Greg Dulli at The Great Hall doors 7:30 pm. On sale January 23. $30-$165. May 1. EB, RT, SS

Ty Segall at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $39-$47. May 3. TM

Wavves at Lee's Palace doors 8:30 pm. $25. May 5. EB, RT, SS

Joel Plaskett at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. 7 pm. $27.50-$35. May 8-9. TM

The House of Love at Lee's Palace 30th anniversary tour. Doors 7 pm. $32.50. May 10. EB, RT, SS

Torres at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. May 13. EB, RT, SS

Ron Sexsmith at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$54.50. May 30. TM

The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee at Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm. $41-$101. May 21. EB, RT, SS

Steely Dan, Steve Winwood at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm. On sale January 25. $29.50-$149.50. June 23. TM

Pokey Lafarge at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. On sale January 25. $25. June 26-27. EB, RT, SS

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale January 24. $29.50-$129.50. July 10. TM

Bon Jovi at Scotiabank Arena On sale January 24. $TBA. July 10. TM

Barenaked Ladies, Kim Mitchell, Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale January 24. $29.50-$109.50. July 23. TM

Ticket outlets:

TM - ticketmaster.ca

EB - eventbrite.ca

RT - rotate.com

SS - soundscapesmusic.com

TW - ticketweb.ca

SC - showclix.com

Find full concert listings here.

@nowtoronto