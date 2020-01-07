A l l i e, SlowPitchSound, Lillian Allen to play AGO's All Hours block party

× Expand Kate Killet A l l i e at Venus Fest in 2018.

AGO All Hours is getting cozy this month with an all-day block party inspired by the Danish concept of hygge on January 25.

It's been a minute since we've heard from local R&B talent a l l i e, so it's nice to see her headlining the event with a songwriting workshop in Baillie Court at 5 pm, followed by a live performance in Walker Court at 7 pm at the "Daydreamer's Campsite" festooned with pillows and cushions. Experimental electronic artist SlowPitchSound will also play at 3 pm, while legendary poet and activist Lillian Allen will lead OCADU students through a series of dub poetry performances (at 3, 5 and 7 pm) responding to works in the AGO collection.

The event is guest curated by OCADU MFA Criticism and Curatorial Practice students and will also feature Brittany Brooks and Sid Barron's performance A Fireside Book of Fictitious Folk Songs, a sound and video installation by Lindsay Dobbin in the Henry Moore Sculpture Centre, traditional tea and mah-jong from Tea Base.

There's a lot more, so check the schedule at AGO.ca/allhours. It's all-ages and free with admission at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West), and free for members.

