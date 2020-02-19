Arca to play Toronto for the first time this spring

× Expand Frederik Heyman

Good news for fans of experimental electronic music: Arca is coming to Toronto for the first time on May 1 at the Phoenix Concert Theatre.

The Venezuelan-born, London-based musician has never played here, but she hasn't done much of what you'd expect her to. Case in point: she just released her first single since her 2017 self-titled album... and it's over an hour long.

In a press release, she describes the song, @@@@@, as "a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI."

That should give you some gist of the show from the arty producer, who's become the secret ingredient in songs from Kanye West to FKA Twigs to Bjork – probably something closer to performance art than a dance-floor moving set. Expect it to be a memorable debut.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am via Ticketweb.

