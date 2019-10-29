Jason Collett's Basement Revue moves to a new venue

× Expand Sandra Lee Photography La Force Feist Basement Revue Feist (left) joins La Force during a Basement Revue show at Longboat Hall.

Broken Social Scene member Jason Collett’s annual year-end music/literary variety show Basement Revue is moving to the newly renovated Paradise Theatre.

After closing 13 years ago, the heritage-designated art deco and art moderne cinema is making a grand return on December 5 as a multi-purpose events space that will host film screenings, comedy and live music.

The 13th edition of the weekly Basement Revue, which has previously taken place at the Dakota Tavern and Longboat Hall, will launch on the same night.

The lineups remain a surprise until show night and feature a mix of live performances and readings. Past participants have included Feist, Michael Ondaatje, Gord Downie, Tanya Tagaq, Jennifer Castle, Claudia Dey and recent Governor General Literary Award-winning poet and author Gwen Benaway. Tickets are on sale now.

Read more about the Paradise’s programming slate here.

December 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Paradise Theatre (1006 Bloor West), 8 pm. $30. ­eventbrite.ca.

