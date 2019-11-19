Basia Bulat, Elton John and more just announced Toronto concerts

× Expand Are Yo In Love? album cover by Kris Knight

Canadian singer/songwriter Basia Bulat is back with her first new music in three years and a tour that will bring her to the Danforth Music Hall on April 30.

The Etobicoke-born, Montreal-based singer will release her new album, Are You In Love?, on March 27 via Secret City – a full collaboration with producer Jim James (of My Morning Jacket). The first taste, the just-released Your Girl, finds her singular voice back in fine form, singing about broken hearts and broken promises. It’s classic-country timelessness, even if that’s not quite the genre she’s working in. Bulat lost her father during the recording of the album, and she wrote it around love, heartbreak, beauty and grief.

The Danforth Music Hall concert will be a homecoming for Bulat, though she’s had another Toronto connection of late – she’s been a go-to collaborator for the latest lush art-pop incarnation of U.S. Girls. It just shows how versatile her voice is.

April 30 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. $22.50-$32.50. On sale Friday (November 22). eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

Also announced this week: two more farewell shows from Elton John, who just can't stop saying farewell. And two stops from Harry Styles and his adult band. All the details on those and more shows below.

More Just Announced Concerts

Hilltop Hoods at Opera House doors 7 pm. $27.50. ticketweb.ca. December 6.

Nyssa, For Jane, Acapulco Gold, Bazarian at Longboat Hall Nyssa’s Holiday Show. Doors 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. December 7.

Cautious Clay, Remi Wolf at The Great Hall Moved from the Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $22.50. ticketmaster.ca. December 8.

THE CUDDY FAMILY & FRIENDS COUNTRY CLASSIC: Jim Bowskill, Bazil Donovan, Ferraro, Whitehorse, Doug Paisley, Miranda Mulholland and others at Horseshoe Benefit for the Daily Bread Foodbank. Doors 7 pm. $50. eventbrite.ca. December 8.

The Effens, Wine Lips, BBQ Pope, Uncola at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. December 13.

Pop. 1280, WHIMM at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. December 15.

Exile On Main St. Live at Horseshoe Seventh annual live performance of Rolling Stones’ legendary LP. Doors 8:30 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. December 20.

Dance Cave New Years Eve at The Cave doors 9 pm. $18.50. eventbrite.ca. December 31.

Exclaim’s Class Of 2020 #1: Burner, WLMRT, Luge, Dish Pit, Piper Maru at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $8.50. eventbrite.ca. January 4.

Exclaim’s Class Of 2020 #2: Prancer, Glass Cactus, Blanks, For Keeps, Acapulco Gold at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. January 11.

Mark “BBQ” Sultan at The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. January 25.

Complainte pour Catherine: Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Anna McGarrigle, Jane McGarrigle and more at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Kate McGarrigle tribute show. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$79.50. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. February 8.

Palace at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 9.

Post Malone, Swae lee, Tyla Yaweh at Scotiabank Arena doors 7 pm, all ages. $65.50-$205.50. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. February 14.

Super Whatvr, Chapel, Happy at Hard Luck Bar doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $16.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 25.

Jeremie Albino at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 29.

Busty and the Bass at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $TBA. On sale November 13. ticketmaster.ca. March 6.

Nathaniel Rateliff, Courtney Marie Andrews at Roy Thomson Hall 8 pm. $49.50-$79.50. roythomsonhall.com. March 8.

Zac Brown Band, Amos Lee, Poo Bear at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. March 15.

Matt Holubowski at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $16.50. On sale November 22. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 19.

The Murder Capital at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $12. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 25.

Lil Mosey at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. March 26.

Elton John at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. March 28-29.

Caspian at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 31.

Soccer Mommy, Tomberlin at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $27.50-$30. On sale November 20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 8.

Antibalas at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $30. On sale November 22. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 10-11.

Oh Wonder at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. April 11.

King Krule at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $35-$37.50. On sale November 21. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 17.

Beach Slang at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $18. On sale November 22. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. April 20.

Penny & Sparrow at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17-$57. On sale November 20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 25.

Delta Spirit at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. April 28.

Basia Bulat at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $22.50-$32.50. On sale November 22. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 30.

Ratboys, Another Michael at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 2.

Nada Surf at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $23.50. On sale November 22. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 21.

AJJ at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $22. On sale November 22. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 23.

The Airborne Toxic Event at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$40. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. June 9.

Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 22. ticketmaster.ca. July 3-4.

The Doobie Brothers at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. $29.50-$129.50. On sale December 6. ticketmaster.ca. July 19.

