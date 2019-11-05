Bat For Lashes to play first headlining show in Toronto in more than a decade

× Expand Logan White

When Natasha Khan returns to Toronto in February, it’ll be the English musician’s first local headlining show in more than a decade. As Bat For Lashes, Khan has earned a rep for witchy world-building, surrounding each album with fantastical imagery intertwined with personal mythology.

Her latest LP, Lost Girls, takes her torchy synth-pop into the realm of 80s horror soundtracks. As she told the Guardian this summer, Khan moved from the UK to Los Angeles after her major-label deal ended, with a plan to focus on making music for film. But then a collaboration with Castle Rock music supervisor Charles Scott turned into an album that puts a proper pop sheen on the wave of retro-synth nostalgia that’s become a trend in the wake of Stranger Things’ success.

The shows on this short North American tour are billed as “intimate, vocal, electronic synth and piano sets” and will include never-performed-before BFL songs in addition to Lost Girls tracks.

February 22 at Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), doors 8 pm. $25-$50. eventbrite.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Stray From The Oath at Sneaky Dee’s doors 6:30 pm. $21. etix.com. November 18.

Long Winter: R. Flex, Pretty Matty, Raf Reza, Leucrocuta, ZOE, Scorpio Rising and others at Tranzac doors 7 pm. Pwyc, $12 suggested donation. ticketscene.ca. November 22.

New Chance, Bile Sister, DJ Taste Me Do Good at Redd/Flagg 3 pm. $10, $25 with New Chance Hardly Working vinyl EP. November 23.

Madeon (DJ Set) at CODA doors 10 pm. $40. ticketweb.ca. November 24.

Rogue Tenant, No Frills at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $TBA. November 28.

Julie Title at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $10. November 29.

Bad Luck at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. December 1.

Kaia Kater at Drake Hotel $TBA. December 1.

Lungbutter, Dorothea Paas at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $TBA. December 6.

Kasador at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca, horseshoetavern.com. -December 18.

Monster Truck at Lee’s Palace 9 pm. $TBA. On sale November 7. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. December 28.

The Sadies, The Minus 5 at Horseshoe 20th anniversary of The Sadies NYE concerts. Doors 9 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. December 31.

Dwayne Gretzky NYE 2020 at Danforth Music Hall doors 9 pm. $TBA. On sale November 6. ticketmaster.ca. December 31.

Anyway Gang at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $40-$50. dubleplus.com. January 17.

Olivia Jean at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $13. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 22.

Jon Bryant, Josh Hyslop at Drake -Hotel doors 7 pm. $20. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. January 29.

Dijon at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 5. ticketweb.ca. January 30.

Poppy at Opera House doors 7 pm. $27.50-$35. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. February 2.

Earthgang, Mick Jenkins at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$40. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. February 9.

Grayscale, Hot Mulligan, WSTR, Lurk at Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm, all ages. $23.50. On sale November 8. rotate.com, eventbrite.ca, soundscapesmusic.com. February 22.

La Roux at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale November 6. ticketweb.ca. March 2.

Fred Penner at Danforth Music Hall The Cat Came Back 40th anniversary tour. $TBA. On sale November 8. livenation.ca. March 3.

Best Coast, Mannequin Pussy at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $25-$40. On sale November 8. ticketweb.ca. March 14.

Avi Kaplan at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $30. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. March 28.

The 2020 Decibel Magazine Tour: Mayhem, Abbath at Danforth Music Hall doors 5:30 pm. $TBA. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. April 8.

Lawrence at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $25. ticketmaster.ca. April 9.

Mouse on the Keys at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. On sale November 8. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 15.

AWOLNATION, Andrew McMahon, Bleeker at Rebel doors 6 pm, all ages. $46.50-$60. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. May 24.

Journey, The Pretenders at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 13.

David Gray at Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$125. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 16.

