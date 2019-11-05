Bat For Lashes to play first headlining show in Toronto in more than a decade

Plus: just announced shows from Poppy and Best Coast, NYE shows from the Sadies and Dwayne Gretzky, and the first Long Winter of the season

by

When Natasha Khan returns to Toronto in February, it’ll be the English musician’s first local headlining show in more than a decade. As Bat For Lashes, Khan has earned a rep for witchy world-building, surrounding each album with fantastical imagery intertwined with personal mythology. 

Her latest LP, Lost Girls, takes her torchy synth-pop into the realm of 80s horror soundtracks. As she told the Guardian this summer, Khan moved from the UK to Los Angeles after her major-label deal ended, with a plan to focus on making music for film. But then a collaboration with Castle Rock music supervisor Charles Scott turned into an album that puts a proper pop sheen on the wave of retro-synth nostalgia that’s become a trend in the wake of Stranger Things’ success.

The shows on this short North American tour are billed as “intimate, vocal, electronic synth and piano sets” and will include never-performed-before BFL songs in addition to Lost Girls tracks.

February 22 at Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), doors 8 pm. $25-$50. eventbrite.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Stray From The Oath at Sneaky Dee’s doors 6:30 pm. $21. etix.com. November 18.

Long Winter: R. Flex, Pretty Matty, Raf Reza, Leucrocuta, ZOE, Scorpio Rising and others at Tranzac doors 7 pm. Pwyc, $12 suggested donation. ticketscene.ca. November 22.

New Chance, Bile Sister, DJ Taste Me Do Good at Redd/Flagg 3 pm. $10, $25 with New Chance Hardly Working vinyl EP. November 23.

Madeon (DJ Set) at CODA doors 10 pm. $40. ticketweb.ca. November 24.

Rogue Tenant, No Frills at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $TBA. November 28.

Julie Title at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $10. November 29.

Bad Luck at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $12.50. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comeventbrite.ca. December 1.

Kaia Kater at Drake Hotel $TBA. December 1.

Lungbutter, Dorothea Paas at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $TBA. December 6.

Kasador at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.cahorseshoetavern.com. -December 18.

Monster Truck at Lee’s Palace 9 pm. $TBA. On sale November 7. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comeventbrite.ca. December 28. 

The Sadies, The Minus 5 at Horseshoe 20th anniversary of The Sadies NYE concerts. Doors 9 pm. $25. eventbrite.carotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comhorseshoetavern.com. December 31.

Dwayne Gretzky NYE 2020 at Danforth Music Hall doors 9 pm. $TBA. On sale November 6. ticketmaster.ca. December 31.

Anyway Gang at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $40-$50. dubleplus.com. January 17.

Olivia Jean at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $13. eventbrite.carotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. January 22.

Jon Bryant, Josh Hyslop at Drake -Hotel doors 7 pm. $20. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. January 29.

Dijon at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 5. ticketweb.ca. January 30.

Poppy at Opera House doors 7 pm. $27.50-$35. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. February 2.

Earthgang, Mick Jenkins at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$40. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. February 9.

Bat For Lashes at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $25-$50. On sale November 8. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comeventbrite.ca. -February 22.

Grayscale, Hot Mulligan, WSTR, Lurk at Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm, all ages. $23.50. On sale November 8. rotate.comeventbrite.casoundscapesmusic.com. February 22.

La Roux at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale November 6. ticketweb.ca. March 2.

Fred Penner at Danforth Music Hall The Cat Came Back 40th anniversary tour.  $TBA. On sale November 8. livenation.ca. March 3.

Best Coast, Mannequin Pussy at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $25-$40. On sale November 8. ticketweb.ca. March 14.

Avi Kaplan at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $30. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. March 28.

The 2020 Decibel Magazine Tour: Mayhem, Abbath at Danforth Music Hall doors 5:30 pm. $TBA. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. April 8.

Lawrence at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $25. ticketmaster.ca. April 9.

Mouse on the Keys at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. On sale November 8. eventbrite.carotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. April 15.

AWOLNATION, Andrew McMahon, Bleeker at Rebel doors 6 pm, all ages. $46.50-$60. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. May 24.

Journey, The Pretenders at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 13.

David Gray at Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$125. On sale November 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 16.

@nowtoronto