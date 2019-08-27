Brockhampton are coming to Coca-Cola Coliseum: Just announced Toronto concerts

× Expand Ashlan Grey

Brockhampton, hip-hop’s most restless “boy band,” is back from a hiatus. It was only about six months, but for this sprawling group of internet-paced rappers and singers, that’s a long time. Now pared down to six members, they’re returning with their second official-label-backed album, Ginger, and a tour stop at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Even in their relatively more mature, introspective mode – after weekly group therapy sessions led by Shia LaBeouf, as Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract tells it – it’s strange that they’re playing a seated venue. When they played Rebel early last year, for instance, the whole place became a mosh pit – all the young fans as close to the stage as possible or lining up at the merch tables, no one at the bar. Something tells us butts won’t be in seats for long.

November 29 at Coca-Cola Coliseum (100 Princes’), doors 6 pm, all ages. Tickets start at $39. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

B Boys at The Garrison Moved from the Baby G. Doors 9 pm. $12.50. showclix.com. September 13.

North by North, The Detours, Howlin’ Circus at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. September 22.

Tirzah at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $25. On sale August 29. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 24.

Life in Vacuum, Tunic, Burner at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. September 24.

T. Thomason, Shawnee, Wolf Saga, Gay Jesus at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca. September 26.

Wavves, Bike Thiefs at The Rec Room doors 9 pm. $30, $25 adv. therecroom.com. September 27.

Ceremony, Collapsing Scenery at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $16.50. showclix.com. October 3.

William Tyler at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $17.50. eventbrite.ca. October 5.

!!! at The Great Hall Moved from the Horseshoe. Doors 8 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 8.

Fuctape at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. October 17.

Pharmakon at Bambi’s 10 pm. $20. showclix.com. October 19.

Celeste at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. October 23.

BIG K.R.I.T., Rapsody at Opera House All ages. $32.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 29.

Pokey Lafarge at The Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $25. On sale August 29. eventbrite.ca. November 9 and 10.

Juke Ross at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca. November 10.

Dreamers at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $18. ticketweb.ca. November 13.

Louise Burns at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. November 14.

Fast Romantics at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $18.50 ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 15.

Chelsea Grin, The Acacia Strain, Spite, Left Behind, Traitors at Opera House doors 6 pm, all ages. $26.50. On sale August 30. eventbrite.ca. November 17.

The Jayhawks at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $39.50. eventbrite.ca. November 20 and 21.

Noah Reid at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $30. On sale August 29. eventbrite.ca. November 21.

Common Holly at The Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 28.

Brockhampton, Slowthai at Coca-Cola Coliseum doors 6 pm, all ages. Tickets start at $39. On sale August 29. ticketmaster.ca. November 29.

Madison McFerrin at The Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. December 15.

Boston Manor, Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Selfish Things at Velvet Underground doors 6 pm, all ages. $22. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 19.

@nowtoronto