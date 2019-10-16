Caribou returns home for two shows in Toronto: Just Announced

After half a decade spent mostly in clubs and festival dance tents with his DJ alter ego Daphni, Dan Snaith has returned to his main project Caribou.

Home, the first Caribou song in five years, is that warm, soulful and fuzzily nostalgic take on electronic music we’ve come to miss. It’s built around a prominent sample of Gloria Barnes’s 1971 song Home, sped up and elevated with front-and-centre drums that burst out of the speaker. Somewhere between the Avalanches and a vinyl-digging Motown dance night – it’s a song that, like the best of Snaith’s work, wears out the replay button.

Caribou will return to Snaith’s one-time home of Toronto, bringing him to Danforth Music Hall for two nights – the second one added after the first sold out in a blink. Get there before this one does, too.

March 17 and 18 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketmaster.ca.

