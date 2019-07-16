Buffy Sainte-Marie, A Tribe Called Red to play CNE Bandshell

× Expand Buffy Sainte-Marie

Buffy Sainte-Marie, A Tribe Called Red, Jann Arden and Chinese boy band Boy Story are among the acts set to play free shows at the Canadian National Exhibition this year.

The Ex, which signifies the beginning of the end of summer for many Torontonians, kicks off on August 16 and will feature a double helping of artists named Burton on opening day: American tourbadour Spencer Burton will open for Canadian music luminary Burton Cummings.

A handful of bills see well-known music veterans paired with up-and-coming openers: Folk icon and activist Sainte-Marie shares a stage with Logan Staats (August 26), who won the first season of CTV music competition series The Launch; singer/songwriter Havelin will open for fellow Albertan and singer/songwriter-turned-comedic actor Jann Arden (August 24); and folk-pop singer Dave Sampson will open for British top-40 stalwart Howard Jones (August 29).

Other notable shows include Toronto reggae scene fixture Jay Douglas opening for Jamaican reggae legend Ken Boothe (August 21); rising Indigenous Canadian indie rockers nêhiyawak performing alongside electronic duo A Tribe Called Red (September 1), who recently released their first new music in three years; and a two-day tribute marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on August 17 and 18.

Other acts on the lineup include pre-teen Chinese hip-hop boy band Boy Story, Burlington indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth, reggae-fusion band Magic!, Long Beach rockers Rival Sons and Canadian pop singer Johnny Orlando.

The CNE runs August 16 to September 2. All shows are free with admission. Check out the full lineup here.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

JERK: Shaka Lion, Foreigner, Mistervacation, Bambii Masonic Temple doors 9:30 pm. $10 at the door. August 2.

OVO Fest: Drake, B2K, Mario, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm. Various prices. ticketmaster.ca. August 4 & 5.

One World Festival: Koffee, Exco Levi and High Priest, Fujahtive Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $40. jambana.com. August 5.

Burna Boy Rebel doors 6 pm. $50-$60. ticketweb.ca. August 9.

CNE Bandshell: Burton Cummings, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ken Boothe, A Tribe Called Red, Jann Arden, Boy Story, Howard Jones, Walk Off The Earth, Magic!, Rival Sons and more. Free with CNE admission. theex.com. August 16-September 2.

Buffy Sainte-Marie Exhibition Place Bandshell doors 7:30 pm. Free with CNE admission. theex.com. August 26.

The Appleseed Cast The Baby G doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 8.

Slowthai Rebel doors 7:30 pm. $14. ticketweb.ca. September 12.

Rose Of The West Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 14.

Masked Intruder, Direct Hit!, The Young Rochelles Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 16.

Five Alarm Funk Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 20.

Anthony Wong Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $60-$150. eventbrite.ca. September 29.

The Weeks, Spendtime Palace, The Vernes Horseshoe doors 7 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 29.

Sequoyah Murray Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 2.

Post Malone, Swae Lee, Tyla Yaweh Scotiabank Arena doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale July 19. ticketmaster.ca. October 3.

Michael Bibi CODA doors 10 pm. $30. codatoronto.com. October 4.

Earthless, Maggot Heart, Sacri Monti Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $21.50. On sale July 19. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 8.

Rich Aucoin, Family Of Things Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 11.

Cave In, War On Women, Lazer/Wulf Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $22. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 13.

Shovels & Rope, Cedric Burnside Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $26.50-$40. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 15.

Penelope Isles The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $17. ticketweb.ca. October 19.

Starcrawler Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 19.

Mr Twin Sister The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. On sale Friday (July 19). rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 21.

Songhoy Blues The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 22.

Phantoms Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. October 26.

The Japanese House Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 27.

The Interrupters, Skinny LIster, Sharp/Shock Rebel doors 7 pm. $28-$41. On sale July 19. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 30.

Dotan Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale Friday (July 19). ticketweb.ca. November 3.

The Babe Rainbow Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. On sale July 19. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 5.

Matt Mays, Skye Wallace Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$49.50. ticketmaster.ca. November 8.

Blossoms Mod Club doors 6:30 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. November 9.

Sandy (Alex G), Tomberlin, Indigo De Souza Opera House doors 7 pm. $25. On sale Friday (July 19). rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 12.

Jaymes Young Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. November 19.

Joan Shelley Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 19.

Moist Phoenix doors 7 pm. $40-$60. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 22.

Miami Horror Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. November 23.

Tiny Moving Parts, Fredo Disco, Standards Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $25.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 27.

The Menzingers, Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $28.50-$48.50. On sale Friday (July 19). rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 1.

Steel Panther Rebel doors 7 pm. $34.50-$62.50. On sale July 19. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. December 2.

Cracker Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $35. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 3.

Reverend Horton Heat Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $35-$50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 3.

Orville Peck Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $18.50-$27.50. ticketmaster.ca. December 5.

Omar Apollo Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $15. On sale July 19. ticketmaster.ca. December 7.

Ezra Collective Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 9.

Riot Ten, Dr. Ozi, Sharps Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. December 13.

Matt Corby Queen Elizabeth Theatre Rescheduled from October 11 & 12. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$65. ticketmaster.ca. April 30 and May 1, 2020.

