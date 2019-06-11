Common leads this week's list of just announced Toronto concerts

Rapper, actor and now memoirist (one Tony away from an EGOT), Common will be coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this summer.

The show is part of his Let Love Tour in support of his new book, Let Love Have The Last Word, and its eventual accompanying album. It’s a vulnerable and serious turn for the already stately artist, including a song that reveals he was sexually abused as a child.

It definitely won’t be a turn-up atmosphere for Common’s concert, but it should be packed with classics from a bona fide hip-hop legend. And if you know him as much as a celebrity as a musician – which might explain the costly meet-and-greet option – it’s a good chance to see him in the flesh.

August 7 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre (190 Princes’ Blvd), 7 pm, all ages. $47.25-$203.75. On sale Wednesday (June 12). eventbrite.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Deliluh, New Fries, Eyeballs, Cares at MOCA Oath Of Intent record release. Doors 8 pm. $12, adv $10. showclix.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 29.

Merival, Carmen Elle at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. June 29.

Feast In The East 73: Sandro Perri, Bernice, New Chance at Prairie Drive Park 5-11 pm. Free, all ages. July 6.

Pep Rally: Courtesy, Ariel Zetina, Chippy Nonstop, Boy Pussy at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $18.50. ticketweb.ca. July 12.

XYLO at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $17.50. On sale June 12. ticketmaster.ca. July 26.

Holy Void, Bloom, Two Suns at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. showclix.com. August 7.

Common at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $47.25-$203.75. eventbrite.ca. August 7.

Our Latin Thing Punk Fest: Muro, Maldita, Que Lastima, Scorpio Rising and others at The Baby G doors 6:30 pm. $TBA. August 31.

Grace Vanderwaal at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50. On sale June 14. ticketmaster.ca. September 11.

Steve ’n’ Seagulls, Clusterpluck at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18. On sale June 14. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com. September 11.

Free Throw, Chris Farren, Youth Fountain, Macseal at Sneaky Dee’s doors 6 pm, all ages. $17.50. On sale June 12. ticketfly.com. September 14.

PERIPHERY: VEIL OF MAYA, COVET at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6 pm, all ages. $35-$55. On sale June 14. ticketmaster.ca. September 14.

SUMMERSAULT 2019: Our Lady Peace, Bush, Live, Dear Rouge, Human Kebab at Budweiser Stage Openers added. $29.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 15.

Raveena at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. Tickets start at $22. On sale June 14. ticketweb.ca. September 16.

Slaughter Beach, Dog at Sneaky Dee’s doors 6 pm, all ages. $18.50. On sale June 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 17.

Judah & The Lion at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$45. On sale June 14. ticketmaster.ca. September 21.

Phony PPL at RADIO doors 7 pm. From $20. On sale June 14. ticketweb.ca. October 1.

The Wiggles at Coca-Cola Coliseum 2 & 6 pm. $40. ticketmaster.ca. October 6.

Tiger Army, Kate Clover, Doghouse Rose at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $27.50. On sale June 14. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 7.

COIN at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. On sale June 14. ticketfly.com. October 10.

Cat Clyde at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $15. On sale June 14. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 12.

Sunset Rollercoaster at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 16.

Big K.R.I.T. at Opera House 8 pm, all ages. $32.50. On sale June 14. ticketmaster.ca. October 29.

Rat Boy at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale June 14. ticketweb.ca. November 1.

Temples at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $27.50-$35. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 3.

Greyson Chance at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20-$50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 7.

Chastity Belt at The Garrison doors 6:30 pm. $15. On sale June 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 9.

Fruit Bats at Horseshoe doors 7 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. November 10.

Joshua Radin at The Great Hall doors 7:30 pm. $32.50. On sale June 14. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 13.

Black Belt Eagle Scout at Danforth Music Hall Info TBA. December 1.

54-40 at Horseshoe Horseshoe Tavern’s 72nd birthday celebration. Doors 8 pm. $39.50-$49.50. On sale June 12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 5-7.

@nowtoronto