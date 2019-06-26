The New Pornographers and Wolf Parade to play Danforth Music Hall's 100th birthday

× Expand The New Pornographers

One of Toronto’s longest-running music venues is celebrating a major milestone – in August, Danforth Music Hall turns 100.

It’s been through many incarnations as both a movie theatre and a music hall that’s hosted some of the city’s most legendary concerts. Now owned by promoters Embrace and Live Nation (who bought Embrace this year), the venue is celebrating with a pair of long-running Canadian indie rock bands: Wolf Parade on August 16 and the New Pornographers on August 17.

Strangely, neither band is local (they’re from Montreal and Vancouver, respectively), but both reflect the current identity of the city’s pre-eminent mid-level venue – the site of major shows by Arcade Fire, Daniel Caesar, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez and many more.

Wolf Parade on August 16 and New Pornographers on August 17 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm for both. $TBA. On sale Friday (June 28). ticketmaster.ca.

× Expand Wolf Parade

