Destroyer is coming to Opera House: Just announced Toronto concerts

× Expand Megan Hill-Carroll

Dan Bejar, Vancouver’s rambling pop poet, is back with his long-running Destroyer project – and this time he’s gone full new wave.

Well, maybe not all the way – his trademark droll and enigmatic melancholy is still intact. But new song Crimson Tide – the first from his just-announced album, Have We Met (out January 31 on Merge) – has enough sweeping synth waves and funky 80s bass to make you think he’s been listening to a ton of Simple Minds and Oingo Boingo. (Go ahead and picture that for a minute.)

The album announcement also comes with a tour – one that will bring Destroyer to the Opera House on March 4. You never know what you’ll get from Bejar, so even if you’ve seen him before (with Destroyer or the New Pornographers, of which he’s a revolving member), it’s worth taking the gamble to see him again.

March 4 at the Opera House (735 Queen East), doors 8 pm. $25. On sale Thursday (October 24). eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Motherhood, Pete Carmichael & The Volts, Maybelleen at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $8.50. eventbrite.ca. November 6.

Mimico, Vallens, Bart at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. November 7.

Sorry Girls, Favours, Mouth Breather, World News at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. November 8.

MUNYA, DIJAHSB at Brothers Dressler Wavelength monthly series. $15, $10 adv. wavelengthmusic.ca. November 9.

Pale Lips, Prancer, Terrastray at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. November 9.

Stuyedeyed, Mother Tongues, Your Grandad at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. November 10.

David Keenan at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 13.

Michelle Shocked at Small World Music Centre Two shows, doors 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. $25. ticketweb.ca. November 16.

Toronto Hip Hop Sounds: Seth Dyer, Reeko Rieffe, Del, Eyeami, Tremayne, MDL CHLD, JJ, Deqwi at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $20. airbnb.ca. November 17.

Pony, Sad Baxter, Sunday, Laurie at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. November 19.

Moist at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $40-$60. ticketfly.com. November 22; and Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca. November 23.

Kid Lunch at The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $10. November 27.

Ice Cream, Slash Need, DJ Max Mohenu at 58 Cecil Fed Up album release. Doors 8 pm. $15, $12 adv. eventbrite.ca. November 29.

James Vincent McMorrow at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale October 23. ticketmaster.ca.com. November 30.

The 15th Annual Andy Kim Christmas Show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale October 25. ticketmaster.ca. December 4.

Battle Rock at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $13.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 5.

Johnny Pandora at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, horseshoetavern.com. December 12.

Badge Époque Ensemble, André Ethier at Lula Lounge Double album release show. 9 pm. $20, $15 adv. eventbrite.ca. December 12.

Holly Cole: Happy Holidays at Koerner Hall 8 pm. Tickets start at $50. rcmusic.com. December 14.

Born Ruffians, Fleece at Danforth Music Hall Shondi Festoon show. Doors 7 pm. $20. On sale October 25. ticketmaster.ca. December 14.

A Fellow Ship, In The City, Mauve Grove, PAIA at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 21.

The Flatliners at Lee’s Palace New Year’s Eve party. Doors 8 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 31.

Great Good Fine OK at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $14. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 18.

Lucidious at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $14. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 24.

Your Smith at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. January 25.

Miniature Tigers at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 3.

The Jungle Giants at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 11.

Tori Kelly, Audrey Mika at Meridian Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$85. On sale October 25. ticketmaster.ca.com. February 12.

Bedouin Soundclash at Opera House doors 8 pm. $TBA. On sale October 22. ticketweb.ca. February 20.

Eric Johnson Classics: Present and Past at Opera House doors 7:30 pm. $40. On sale October 23. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 25.

The Beaches at Danforth Music Hall $TBA. On sale October 25. ticketmaster.ca, thebeachesband.com. February 28-29.

The Revivalists at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $46-$66. On sale October 25. ticketmaster.ca. March 3.

Destroyer at Opera House doors 8 pm. $25. On sale October 24. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 4.

Lower Dens, :3lON at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $18. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 12.

Wire at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $25. On sale October 23. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 16.

Caribou at Danforth Music Hall Third show added. 7 pm. $25-$30. On sale October 23. ticketmaster.ca. March 17-19.

Dweezil Zappa at Phoenix Concert Theatre Hot Rats live. Doors 7 pm. $44.50-$100. ticketmaster.ca. March 21.

John Moreland at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18.50. On sale October 25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 1.

Allan Doyle, Kelly Prescott at Danforth Music Hall $TBA. On sale October 25. livenation.com. April 3-4.

James Arthur, Delacey at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35-$45. On sale October 25. ticketmaster.ca. April 12.

The Lone Bellow at Opera House doors 7 pm. $27.25. On sale October 23. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 14.

Tones And I at Opera House Moved from Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$30. ticketmaster.ca. April 18.

The Music of Cream at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Disraeli Gears tour. 8 pm. $TBA. musicofcream.com. April 24.

@nowtoronto