FKA twigs is bringing her Magdalene tour to Toronto

After nearly three years away from the stage, FKA twigs is back. And typical of the British singer/songwriter/director’s avant-garde take on R&B performance – one that plays on movement, dance and physicality in stunning and innovative ways – it’s an ambitious return.

The Magdalene tour (also the name of her upcoming album, whose first single, Cellophane, recently dropped) is inspired by the 19th-century concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk,” or “total work of art.” It will feature not just singing and dancing, but costumes, pole dancing, martial arts, weaponry and intricate staging, set design and lighting.

She’ll bring the show to Rebel in November, and it will almost certainly sell out.

November 17 at Rebel (11 Polson), doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$45. On sale September 6. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Sama’, Butrous, Jad Ad at The Costume House 10 pm. $25-$30. residentadvisor.net. September 14.

nêhiyawak at Burdock 6 pm. $TBA. burdockto.com. September 23.

Day By Day, Deflect, Method of Doubt, The Fact at See-Scape doors 8 pm. $10 at the door. October 10.

James Clayton, Acapulco Gold, Blessings at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $12. showclix.com. October 11.

Tom West at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $12.50. eventbrite.ca. October 13.

Peaer, Chladny, KOZA at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. showclix.com. October 15.

Paper Beat Scissors, Merival at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. October 24.

Halloween Freakout: Noisia, Wilkinson, Hydee, Lush, Marcus Visionary, Mr. Brown at The Concert Hall doors 9:30 pm. $60-$70. halloweenfreakout.electrostub.com. October 26.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers at Handlebar doors 9 pm. $12. showclix.com. November 2.

Tool, Killing Joke at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale September 6. ticketmaster.ca. November 11 and 12.

FKA twigs at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$45. On sale September 6. ticketmaster.ca. November 17.

Noah Reid at The Great Hall November 20 show added. Doors 8 pm. $30. eventbrite.ca. November 20 and 21.

Geoffroy at Longboat Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $30. eventbrite.ca. November 27.

Modern Nature (Ex Ultimate Painting) at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 15.

Electric Guest, Soleima at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20. On sale September 6. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 14.

@nowtoronto