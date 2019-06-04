Maylee Todd, New Chance, SATE to play the Fringe Festival's free Postscript Patio

× Expand Maylee Todd

Toronto Fringe is once again hosting its Postscript Patio within the hockey rink of Scadding Court at Dundas and Bathurst. And there’s a music festival within that theatre festival, programmed by Venus Fest and Futuro Libre.

The free, open-to-the-public patio is the schmoozing hub of the Fringe, where you can grab a drink or a bite and talk about whose monologue killed and whose two-hander died.

While artists hand you fliers, you can catch music from a stacked set of local acts like Maylee Todd, LOLAA, SATE, New Chance, Moscow Apartment, Moneka Arabic Jazz, DJ Max Mohenu and more to be announced.

On July 6 you can also put on a pair of headphones and dance (quietly) to the Main Ingredient Silent Disco, from 11 pm-3 am.

Find all the day-by-day Postscript programming below and at fringetoronto.com:

Friday, July 5

DJ Iced Misto (7:00pm-7:30pm; 8:30pm-9:00pm; 10:00pm-10:30pm)

BS4TO (7:30pm-8:30pm)

Moneka Arabic Jazz (9:00pm-10:00pm)

Saturday, July 6

LOLAA (9:00pm-9:45pm)

Maylee Todd (10:00pm-10:45pm)

Sunday, July 7

TBA

Friday, July 12

DJ Max Mohenu (8:00pm-8:30pm, 9:00pm-9:30pm, 10:15pm-10:45pm)

Cyber (8:30pm-9:00pm)

SATE (9:30pm-10:15pm)

Saturday, July 13

New Chance (8:00pm-8:45pm)

DJ Ariel (8:45pm-9:45pm)

Moscow Apartment (9:45pm-10:30pm)

Sunday, July 14

TBA

July 3-14 at Postscript (275 Bathurst, at Dundas West). Free. fringetoronto.com.

