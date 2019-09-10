Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are coming to Toronto

× Expand Pamela Littky Green Day

Turns out rock music can still carry a major arena tour if you package a few bands together that all had their heydays in the 90s or early 2000s. That seems to be the basis of the Hella Mega Tour, which comes to town on August 24, 2020 at Scotiabank Arena and teams up Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on a mega bill of guitar-loving sounds with vaguely punk leanings.

Ahead of the tour, all three bands have dropped new music. Green Day’s new song Father Of All… is the title track of their upcoming 13th studio album, out February 7, 2020. Fall Out Boy’s new single, Dear Future Self (Hands Up) featuring Wyclef Jean, comes from their upcoming greatest hits album, out November 15. And Weezer’s The End Of The Game will be on their 14th studio album, Van Weezer, due out next May.

That should be enough to sustain ticket sales for a concert that will hit Toronto nearly a year from now.

August 24 at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay). $TBA. On sale September 20. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Small World Music Festival: Tinariwen, Teto Preto, Hanggai, NAMu and others at Various venues Free-$64.50. smallworldmusic.com. September 19-29.

Royal Mountain Records Goodbye To Summer BBQ: Homeshake, Fast Romantics, Anemone, Little Junior, Deanna Petcoff, For Keeps, Club Melodrama at 3365 Dundas West Fundraiser for Royal Mountain’s mental health initiative. Noon-7:30 pm. $7.66-$9.66. redpinemusic.com. September 21.

Ever Ending Kicks, Quaker Parents, Eliza Niemi, Zoe at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. showclix.com. October 1.

Good Morning at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $21. ticketweb.ca. October 21.

The Sadies at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 26.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale September 14. BobSeger.com. October 26.

Ariel Posen at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $14. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 28.

The Washboard Union, Jason Benoit at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $35. On sale September 13. ticketmaster.ca. October 29.

Chastity, Nicole Dollanganger at Longboat Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $17.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 30.

Jane's Party, Frankiie, Side Hustle at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. October 31.

Dayglow at Drake Hotel doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. On sale September 13. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 4.

4th Ave at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $20. On sale September 13. ticketmaster.ca. November 4.

The Forgotten Rebels at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20. On sale September 12. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 9.

Bloodshot Bill at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $1. eventbrite.ca. November 9.

Fall Surf Classic: The Painkillers, Mark Malibu & The Wasagas, Champions of Justice and others at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10 at the door. November 16.

HELLYEAH, NONPOINT, DEEPFALL at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $44. On sale September 13. ticketmaster.ca. November 19.

Danny Brown at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $27-$42. ticketweb.ca. November 20.

Rapport, Twist, Bueller, Pax at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. November 23.

bülow at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale September 13. ticketmaster.ca. November 27.

Allan Rayman at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale September 13. ticketweb.ca. November 30.

Prozzäk at Danforth Music Hall Never Get Over You Farewell Tour. Doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale September 12. ticketmaster.ca. November 30.

Lowest of the Low at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25-$30. On sale September 12. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. December 13 and 14.

Hockey Dad, DZ Deathrays at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $17.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 18.

The Mahones at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. December 26.

The Strumbellas at The Cameron House, Dakota Tavern, Horseshoe, Phoenix Concert Theatre and Danforth Music Hall Five shows at five venues. $35-$50. On sale September 13. ticketmaster.ca. January 21-23 & 25-26.

Old Dominion, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick at Coca-Cola Coliseum 8 pm. $TBA. On sale September 13. ticketmaster.ca. February 21.

Radical Face at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $26. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 4.

Limblifter at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. On sale September 12. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 6.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer at Rogers Centre $TBA. On sale September 20. ticketmaster.ca. August 24, 2020.

