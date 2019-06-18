Jeremy Dutcher to headline Danforth Music Hall

× Expand Vanessa Heins

After recently playing an Indigenous music showcase at Luminato, Jeremy Dutcher will be returning to Toronto this October for his own headlining show – one of his biggest yet.

He won the Polaris Prize for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, but it’s his live show that will blow you away – his operatic tenor vocals and virtuosic neo-classical piano playing are almost hard to believe in person. And he’s been playing his recent shows with full Canadian orchestras, which just enhances the beauty and grandness of his songs.

Those songs are rearrangements of songs from the Wolastoq First Nation where Dutcher grew up, a combination of 1900s wax cylinder field recordings from his community and his own distinct artistry. And chances are he’s got some new stuff in the making, too.

October 12 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. $20-$45. On sale Friday (June 21). ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Feast In The East 73: Sandro Perri, Bernice, New Chance at Prairie Drive Park 5-11 pm, all ages. Free. July 6.

Sofi Tukker, Le Giobbi at CODA doors 9:30 pm. $35. ticketweb.ca. August 1.

Pinegrove, Stephen Steinbrink at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. On sale June 21. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 8.

Moon Hooch at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. On sale June 21. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 10.

Rancid, Pennywise, The English Beat, Angel Du$t at Rebel doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $55-$75. On sale June 22. ticketmaster.ca. September 17.

Ashe, Charlie Burg at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $17.50. On sale June 21. ticketmaster.ca. September 19.

Oso Oso, The Sidekicks, Future Teens at Horseshoe doors 6 pm, all ages. $17. On sale June 19. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 21.

Frankie Cosmos, Lina Tullgren at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $18.50. On sale June 21. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 21.

Nashville Pussy at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 26.

Thom Yorke at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm. $TBA. On sale June 21. ticketmaster.ca. September 27.

Strung Out, The Casualties at Opera House doors 8 pm. $26. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 5.

The Legendary Pink Dots at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca. October 7.

Cat Clyde at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 12.

Charli XCX at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale June 21. ticketmaster.ca. October 14.

In This Moment, New Years Day, Ded, Little Miss Nasty at Rebel $42.50-$65. On sale June 21. ticketmaster.ca. October 15.

MUNA, Chelsea Jade at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $25. On sale June 21. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 15.

Cigarettes After Sex at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $32.50-$35. On sale June 21. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 21.

Chelsea Wolfe, Ioanna Gika at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$39.50. eventbrite.ca. October 26.

Toro y Moi, Channel Tres at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$32. On sale June 21. ticketmaster.ca. November 3.

White Denim at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $23.50. On sale June 19. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 13.

Current Swell at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 29.

Helmet at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 30.

Cautious Clay at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $22.50-$44.50. On sale June 21. ticketmaster.ca. December 8.

