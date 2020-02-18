Jessie Reyez, Veld's lineup and more just announced Toronto concerts

Toronto pop/R&B singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez is finally releasing her album Before Love Came To Kill Us on March 27, and this outdoor love-in will herald it in her hometown. This is officially Reyez’s debut album, but it’s certainly not her first rodeo – she’s been on her way up for a few years (including a NOW cover story in 2018), and this show is part of a tour that starts at Coachella. Even if her recent single Love In The Dark leaves us a little bit cold, there are big things coming. July 4 at Echo Beach, doors 7 pm, all ages. $30-$70. On sale February 21. TM

Hip-hop and dance festival Veld has also announced the lineup for its 9th year. As usual, the top line is all big-tent EDM acts – Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello and Martin Garrix – while slightly lower on the poster brings the hottest young name in rap, DaBaby, and another big hip-hop draw, Tyga. Find the whole poster below.

August 1-2 at Downsview Park. All ages. On sale February 21. $TBA. August 1-2. veldmusicfestival.com.

More just announced Toronto concerts

Flawless Real Talk at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. From $18. April 7. TW

...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Whoop-Szo at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20.50. April 24. EB, RT, SS

Brendan Benson at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. On sale February 21. $25. May 4. EB, RT, SS

Lagwagon, Less Than Jake at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm. On sale February 20. $TBA. May 12. TW

Purity Ring at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. On sale February 19. $30-$105. May 20. EB, RT, SS

Lennon Stella, Kevin Garrett at Echo Beach doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $39.50-$59.50. May 26. TM

Milky Chance at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $45-$60. June 15. TM

Primus, Wolfmother, The Sword at Echo Beach doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $57.25. June 30. TM

AJR, Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Ashe at Echo Beach doors 5 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $49.50. August 4. TM

The Decemberists, The Fruit Bats at Roy Thomson Hall 20th Anniversary Tour. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $60.50-$290. August 14. EB

Rascal Flatts, Chris Lane, King Calaway at Budweiser Stage On sale February 21. $TBA. September 3. TM

Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, ‘68 at Budweiser Stage doors 4:30 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $29.50-$135.50. September 9. TM

Moon VS Sun (Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida) at Paradise Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $32.50-$52.50. September 16. TM

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at Scotiabank Arena On sale February 21. $TBA. September 29. TM

