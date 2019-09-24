The Juno Awards will return to Toronto for 50th anniversary in 2021

× Expand CARAS/iPhoto Jeremy Dutcher performs at the 2019 Junos in London, Ontario.

The Juno Awards are returning to Toronto for the 50th anniversary of the Canadian music celebration.

The official award show, which takes place March 28, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena and airs live on CBC, will be the 26th time Toronto has hosted – it was here for the whole first 20 years.

In addition to the award show itself, the city will also host Junos week from March 22 to 28, with shows and events at various venues. Likely a CanCon hockey game, too.

Expect a few more bells and whistles for this 50th anniversary version of the awards – they are in the centre of the universe, after all.

March 28, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay). junoawards.ca

Ryland James at The Great Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. On sale September 25. ticketmaster.ca. October 9.

Kontravoid, Vatican Shadow, Minimal Violence, XARAH DION, Kehdo at 1608 Queen West doors 10 pm. $15-$27.50. showclix.com. October 12.

Indie88 Power Up Party: Mother Mother, Valley, Cleopatrick, The Treble at Phoenix Concert Theatre 7 pm. $8.81. On sale September 27. ticketweb.ca. October 23.

AGO All Hours: Allie X, Xuan Ye, RISE and more at Art Gallery of Ontario Party with live music & more. 10:30 am-10 pm. Included with admission. ago.ca. October 26.

Ruby Waters at Horseshoe 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 13.

Auras at Adelaide Hall 8 pm. $TBA. November 22.

Teenage Head at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $25. On sale September 27. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 23.

Snoh Aalegra at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. From $24.50. On sale September 26. ticketmaster.ca. November 26.

Lost Cousins, Tallies at Longboat Hall doors 9 pm. $18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. November 29.

Manila Grey at Toybox Moved from the Drake Hotel. Doors 7 pm. From $15. ticketweb.ca. November 29.

Alexander Stewart at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $15-$50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 7.

Kadavar, Ruby The Hatchet at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $22.50. soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca, rotate.com. December 17.

Yola, Amythyst Kiah at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $22.50. ticketweb.ca. January 12.

Il Volo at Meridian Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $55-$149.50. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. January 28.

Temples, Art d’Ecco at Lee’s Palace Moved from November 3 at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 7 pm. $30.25. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. January 28.

Rex Orange County at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. January 29-30.

Calexico and Iron & Wine at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm. $34-$40. On sale September 20. ticketmaster.ca. February 2.

Metronomy at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. February 8.

Reuben and the Dark at The Great Hall 8 pm. $TBA. On sale September 26. ticketmaster.ca. February 14.

Fitz And The Tantrums, Twin XL at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. February 23.

The Glorious Sons at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm. $TBA. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. February 27.

The Lumineers, Mt. Joy at Scotiabank Arena March 3 show added. 7 pm. From $96. ticketmaster.ca. March 3-4.

Lucky Chops at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $18.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. March 4.

Sampa The Great at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. March 31.

Sofi Tukker at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. April 6.

NF at The Great Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $54.50-$64. On sale September 27. ticketmaster.ca. April 24.

